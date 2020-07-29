search
Costco Kirkland Signature wedges show up on USGA conforming list

Gear

Costco Kirkland Signature wedges show up on USGA conforming list

By David Cunninghame29 July, 2020
The American wholesale goliath has taken another firm step into the golf equipment business with the three Kirkland Signature wedges making their way onto the USGA conforming list.

The addition of these 52, 56 and 60 degree wedges comes only a matter of months after the introduction of the Kirkland Signature KS1 putter. 

• Vice unveils eye-catching Pro Soft Hue golf balls

Like the putter, these wedges will likely only be available in the US at the time of an initial release but it is a clear sign that Costco is looking to make waves in the golf hardware market.

Of course, Costco made some rather large waves when it released its Kirkland Signature golf balls a few years ago, and will no doubt be hoping to do likewise with these new wedges.

• FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?

For now we know little about these wedges but what we can deduce from the USGA website is that they will have Milled Face Technology to increase spin and will be crafted from soft carbon steel.

Both of these are things you would expect from the top brands but the most important feature of the Kirkland wedges will likely be the cut price you pay.

• Cleveland RTX ZipCore – FIRST LOOK!

It’ll be interesting to see where Costco go from here. Could there be a set of Kirkland irons and woods just around the corner? Only time will tell.

