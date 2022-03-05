Craig Howie pens new equipment deal

Craig Howie, who successfully graduated from the Challenge Tour in 2021, has just penned a deal with Wilson Golf.



The Scotsman joins the brand's DP World Tour roster, in a deal that will see him play Staff Model CB 3 and 4 irons, Staff Model Blades from 5-PW, along with Staff Model Forged Raw wedges in 48˚, 54˚ and 60˚, all carried in the distinctive Wilson red Tour bag, plus a branded cap.



Craig said, “I am really excited to be joining Team Wilson in 2022. After working closely with them over the last few months, putting Wilson irons in play for my first events of 2022 was a no-brainer. My first year on the DP World Tour is a massive one and it is great to be part of a team that is going to push me to the next level”.

Howie will be looking to build upon a breakthrough year in 2021, which saw him claim his maiden Challenge Tour victory at the Range Servant Challenge by Hinton Golf in Malmo, Sweden. The Scotsman also collected a further three top-10 finishes to help secure his graduation.

The 27-year-old has already had a positive start to his career on the DP World Tour with two back-to-back top-30 finishes coming in the recent Ras al Khaimah Championship presented by Phoenix Capital and the Ras al Khaimah Classic, both held at the Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

The Peebles based pro enjoyed a promising amateur career, in which he won the Scottish Boys Championship at Murcar Links in 2012. Howie was also a member of the Scottish team that won the European Amateur Team Championship in 2016, before turning professional in 2018.



“We are excited to welcome Craig to our Tour line-up for 2022, which has a great blend of new young talent and experienced major winners. After a memorable 2021, we are really looking forward to being a part of the next stage in Craig’s career and hope he can continue his development on the DP World Tour,” commented Doug Wright, Global Commercial Director of Wilson Golf.