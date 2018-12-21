Create your own TaylorMade Spider Tour putter

How would you like to create your own design of one of tour golf’s most popular and successful putters over the past couple of seasons? Well, that's what TaylorMade is offering.



The brand has introduced its MySpider personalised putter programme to the UK, offering thousands of different combinations – in hosel, sightline, colour combinations, grip and shaft length – for its Spider Tour.

The Spider Tour has been a huge hit both with amateur golfers and pros, with the likes of Jason Day, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson all achieving victories with it.



MySpider was inspired by the customisation of putters seen on tour, first by staffer Jason Day with his original Spider Tour Red in 2016.

Since then, a number of pros – both ambassadors and non-contracted players – have gravitated toward personalising their particular putters to better suit their preferences.

OPTIONS

As we said, there are thousands of possible combinations to make up the perfect putter for you, with the choice of the following hosels, sightlines, colours, grips and shafts.

Hosel: L-neck (#1) (RH only), Short slant (#3), Double bend



Sightline: No sightline, T-sightline, Single dot, Single line, Double line

Head Colour: White, Black, Tour Red, Silver, Blue, Red, Gold, Dark Blue, Pink, Yellow, Light Blue, Green, Orange, Purple

Wing Colour: White, Black, Tour Red, Silver, Blue, Red, Gold, Dark Blue, Pink, Yellow, Light Blue, Green, Orange, Purple

Sightline & Logo Colour: White, Black, Tour Red, Silver, Blue, Gold, Dark Blue, Pink, Yellow, Light Blue, Green, Orange, Purple

Weight Colour: Black, Tour Red, Silver, Blue, Gold, Dark Blue, Pink, Light Blue, Green, Orange, Purple

Face Insert Colour: Black, Tour Red, Silver, Blue, Gold, Dark Blue, Pink, Light Blue, Green, Orange, Purple

Sole Plate Colour: Black, Tour Red, Silver, Blue, Gold, Dark Blue, Pink, Light Blue, Green, Orange, Purple

Shaft Colour: Black or Chrome



Superstroke Pistol GTR 1.0 Grip: White, Black, Tour Red, Silver, Blue, Red, Gold, Dark Blue, Pink, Yellow, Light Blue, Green, Orange, Purple

Shaft Length: Between 32"-36", available in .25" increments



All putters are equipped with TaylorMade’s patented, Tour-proven Pure Roll insert, featuring 45° grooves to increase topspin and improve forward roll across varying surfaces – helping the golf ball start and stay on its intended line.

Available: January 7, 2019

Price: £329