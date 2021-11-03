search
Daily Sports' Autumn/Winter collection marries fashion with functionality

Gear

Daily Sports' Autumn/Winter collection marries fashion with functionality

By David Cunninghame03 November, 2021
Daily Sports Golf 1

Daily Sports, the fashionable golf apparel brand that focuses on feminine details and comfort, has unveiled details of its brand-new Autumn/Winter collection.

For those of you who aren’t yet familiar with Daily Sports, the brand is Sweden’s biggest supplier of ladies’ golfwear. Its clothes are renowned for their feminine fit, unique patterns and eye-catching details, with no compromise on functionality or comfort.

Daily Sports firmly believe that its garments are so stylish and functional that there is no need to confine them only to the course.

Crafted in a stunning Autumnal colour palette, this latest range of functional and versatile pieces, will keep you warm and stylish on course as the colder, wetter weather takes hold.   

Let’s delve into some of the highlights. 

Daily Sports Golf 2

Catleya Reversible Padded Vest   

£124.99  

This wind and water repellent vest allows you to change your style whenever the mood takes you. The reversible garment can switch between a subtle black or on-trend plaid, while its breathable fabric, adjustable high stand-up collar and two-way zip, allow you to stay comfortable in all weathers.

Daily Sports Golf 3

Amedine Long Sleeve Lined Pullover  

£79.99  

Looking for a plain-coloured pullover with that little extra? The Amedine is a classic golf pullover in a gorgeous textured knit that gives your outfit a personal, feminine look.

Available in three colour options, it is the perfect autumn pullover for keeping toasty warm on or away from the golf course. If you really want to keep the cold at bay then there is a lined version available too.

Daily Sports Golf 4

Jacyln Padded Vest   

£109.99  

Be ready for the winter conditions in this lightweight vest. Fashioned from synthetic down, the fabric is wind- and water-repellent, and very breathable. The flexible fit is super-comfy, while the glossy panels on the chest create a striking detail against the strong colours or sophisticated black.

More info: dailysports.com

