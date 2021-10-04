search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB – New putter propels Willett to Dunhill win

Gear

WITB – New putter propels Willett to Dunhill win

By David Cunninghame04 October, 2021
WITB Danny Willett Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Odyssey Odyssey Toulon Callaway Rogue Callaway X Forged Callaway JAWS MD5 Callaway Chrome Soft X LS
Danny Willett Witb Dunhill

Danny Willett claimed victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after recently sticking a new Odyssey putter in the bag. 

The Englishman had a great week on the greens, ranking highly in the Strokes Gained: Putting stats, gaining on average 1.37 shots over the rest of the field while wielding his new Odyssey Toulon Daytona.

• Odyssey White Hot OG putters – FIRST LOOK!

Willett, who turned 34 on Sunday at the Old Course, also put on a brilliant ball striking display. Using his Callaway X Forged irons he ranked second in the Greens in Regulation stats across the four rounds, finding the putting surface 87.50% of the time.

Willett is one of only a few players left on tour that continues to use the Callaway Rogue driver that was released in 2018.

• Callaway Epic drivers - REVIEW

• Callaway JAWS Full Toe wedges – FIRST LOOK!

His wedges of choice are the Callaway JAWS MD5 and earlier this year he made the switch to Callaway’s Chrome Soft X LS golf ball.

Danny Willett – What's in the bag

Driver: Callaway Rogue (9˚, Mitsubishi Chemical Kaili 60-TX)
Fairway wood: Callaway Rogue (15˚, Mitsubishi Chemical Kaili 70-TX)
Utility iron: Callaway X Forged UT (18˚, 24˚)
Irons: Callaway X Forged 21 (5-9)
Wedges: Callaway JAWS MD5 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚, 60˚)
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Daytona
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X LS

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Danny Willett

Related Articles - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Related Articles - Odyssey

Related Articles - Odyssey Toulon

Related Articles - Callaway Rogue

Related Articles - Callaway X Forged

Related Articles - Callaway JAWS MD5

Related Articles - Callaway Chrome Soft X LS

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
I TAKE ON THE BEST AMATEUR GOLFER IN SCOTLAND
angus carrick
play button
WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review
TaylorMade
play button
4 IRON TIPS IN UNDER 3 MINUTES
Andrew Jowett
play button
BUDDIES TRIP | Does Adare Manor live up to the hype?
Adare Manor
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Brooks-Bryson is further evidence of a dumbing-down golf doesn't need"
Huge changes coming to first women's major of the year
It's on! Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau to go head-to-head
WATCH: Paige Spiranac has hole-in-one... in front of Gary Player!
10 steps to a 'greener' future for your golf club

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow