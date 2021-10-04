WITB – New putter propels Willett to Dunhill win

Danny Willett claimed victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after recently sticking a new Odyssey putter in the bag.



The Englishman had a great week on the greens, ranking highly in the Strokes Gained: Putting stats, gaining on average 1.37 shots over the rest of the field while wielding his new Odyssey Toulon Daytona.



• Odyssey White Hot OG putters – FIRST LOOK!

Willett, who turned 34 on Sunday at the Old Course, also put on a brilliant ball striking display. Using his Callaway X Forged irons he ranked second in the Greens in Regulation stats across the four rounds, finding the putting surface 87.50% of the time.

Willett is one of only a few players left on tour that continues to use the Callaway Rogue driver that was released in 2018.



• Callaway Epic drivers - REVIEW

• Callaway JAWS Full Toe wedges – FIRST LOOK!



His wedges of choice are the Callaway JAWS MD5 and earlier this year he made the switch to Callaway’s Chrome Soft X LS golf ball.

Danny Willett – What's in the bag

Driver: Callaway Rogue (9˚, Mitsubishi Chemical Kaili 60-TX)

Fairway wood: Callaway Rogue (15˚, Mitsubishi Chemical Kaili 70-TX)

Utility iron: Callaway X Forged UT (18˚, 24˚)

Irons: Callaway X Forged 21 (5-9)

Wedges: Callaway JAWS MD5 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚, 60˚)

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Daytona

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X LS