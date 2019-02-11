search
Gear

David Law grabs first tour win with Wilson clubs

By David Cunninghame11 February, 2019
David Law claimed his maiden European Tour title at the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia, just 79 days after making his debut with Wilson Staff clubs.

The Challenge Tour graduate from Aberdeen, who signed a multi-year deal with Wilson in November, commented on winning his first European Tour title in only his fifth event: “It’s massive…it’s not something I expected. I’ve been loving the events I’ve played in so far. To have won today, it sort of changes things.”

• David Law hails mentor Paul Lawrie after Aussie glory

The 27-year-old former Scottish Boys and Amateur champion was playing a mix of Wilson Staff irons and a 52° Wilson PMP RAW wedge on the links-style 13th Beach Golf Club course.

The Scotsman put on an impressive ball striking display with his Wilson irons, finishing 15th in the Greens in Regulation stats for the week after finding the putting surface 76.4% of the time.

• Watch - Wilson Staff C300 review

Law’s driving was also solid throughout the four rounds, finishing 22nd in both the driving accuracy and distance stats with his new Callaway Epic flash Sub Zero.

On the greens Law had the magic touch, highlighted by that incredible Eagle putt on the 72nd hole that saw him finish one shot clear of the chasing pack. He currently uses Odyssey Versa 2-Ball Red putter and averaged 27.3 Putts per Round to finish second in the putting stats.

• REVIEW - Wilson D7 driver looks great and delivers the goods

David Law – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (10.5˚)
Fairway Woods: Titleist TS3 (15˚, 18˚)
Utility Iron: Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 (3)
Irons: Wilson Staff C300 (4-6), Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 (7-PW)
Wedges: Wilson Staff PMP RAW (52˚), Titleist Vokey SM7 (58˚)
Putter: Odyssey Versa 2-Ball Red
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

