Gear

Druids Golf - The young Scottish brand making waves in the golf business

By David Cunninghame24 April, 2021
Druids Golf Tim Ferris Apparel Clothing Accessories Equipment news
Druids Golf

Druids Golf, a brand with firm Scottish roots, has quickly established a reputation for producing affordable, quality golf gear.

Whether it is garments from its extensive clothing collections, its feature-packed push trolleys, a GPS watch or an item from its broad range of accessories, Druids promises great quality at a price you simply wouldn’t expect within the golf industry.

We spoke with Tim Ferris, a creative director and partner at Druids Golf, to find out more about one of the game’s fastest growing brands...

Druids Golf 2

What makes Druids Golf different from other golf brands?

"Druids Golf was founded on the principle of giving golfers top quality products at affordable prices. At no point will we ever sacrifice on the promise of quality but we understand that playing golf can be an expensive business.

"We want to play our role in growing the game and making it more accessible. We provide products that will help improve a golfer’s performance and enhance their enjoyment of the game, all whilst not breaking the bank."

"When golfers see our prices, they will often decide to take a punt on us, buying a few items at most. As soon as they sample our products, however, they immediately appreciate the quality on offer and keep coming back to us. We are expanding by the day and so is our loyal fanbase.

"We are a disruptor but we also pride ourselves on respecting the traditions of the game. I think that’s important. We want golfers to feel connected to our brand."

Druids 5

How are you able to deliver quality products at such affordable prices?

"Wherever we can pass savings onto golfers, we will. One key aspect of how we are able to do that is that we don’t have a raft of big-money endorsement deals. Instead, we invest in up-and-coming talent wherever possible and have partnered with a select few Scottish pros. 

"We also operate a direct-to-consumer business model that allows us to pass savings on to the consumer.
We have a very tight-knit team at Druids who are committed to sticking to our core principles. It’s at the heart of everything we do."

How have the last 12 months been?

"The growth has been astronomical. We outgrew our old warehouse and had to move to a new one in Newbridge. It’s pretty amazing considering the brand only started a few years ago in a shed embroidering golf towels.

"In general, golf seems to be thriving but COVID has been hard on a lot of people and perhaps that’s why we’ve come out of it so strongly. Our affordable pricing gets golfers interested in what we have to offer and, as I said before, as soon as they experience the quality on offer, they keep coming back."

Druids 6

What’s next for Druids Golf?

"We aren’t getting too big for our boots. Although we have long-term goals, we still operate to the short-term vision of ensuring that our next product is as good, if not better, than the last one
sold.

"We want everyone to know that top-notch golf clothing and accessories don’t have to cost a fortune."

More info:druidsgolf.co.uk

