Gear

Duca del Cosma adds matching gloves to its 2021 shoe range

By David Cunninghame25 May, 2021
Duca Del Cosma Duca del Cosma gloves Gloves Keith Dicker New Gear
Duca Del Cosma Gloves

Duca del Cosma is introducing a new collection of super-soft, stylish gloves designed to pair up with a selection of the most popular models in its 2021 shoe range.

The Italian golf fashion brand has crafted a colour-coordinated selection of gloves to offer the perfect match out on the golf course with your new pair of shoes. Available for both men and women, the gloves come in a selection of sizes and are crafted using premium materials.

• Get your hands on Joost Luiten's Duca Del Cosma shoes

Striking shoe and glove pairings include the TOMCAT and the ELITE PRO glove, the KUBA 2.0 in Italian colours with the HYBRID PRO, the MARQUESSA in Animal print/Gold and the PRO STYLE glove in Giraffe, plus the QUEENS CUP shoe in Pink with the DESIGNER PRO.

• Duca Del Cosma reveals stylish SS21 collection

“The Duca del Cosma brand is all about looking fashionable on the golf course and we can now offer gloves paired with our latest leather shoes that also come with contrasting laces to wear with different outfits,” said Keith Dicker, Sales Manager in Europe. 

He added: “Like our premium shoes, the production quality of the gloves is simply outstanding and they are sure to capture the attention of golfers when they visit their club pro shop or see them out on the golf course.”

• WATCH - The best ever TaylorMade irons?

There are two glove options in both the Men’s and Women’s collection. The Men’s ELITE PRO glove (£20) is all leather in White, White/Blue & White/Tan, while the HYBRID PRO (£16) is a synthetic/leather hybrid in the colours of the Italian flag and White/Blue/Red. 

• Shot Scope surpasses sensational landmark

The Women’s collection consists of two synthetic/leather hybrid models - the PRO STYLE glove (£16) in Zebra and Giraffe patterns and the DESIGNER PRO (£16) in White/Pink, White/Blue & White/Grey.

