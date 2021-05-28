Duca del Cosma adds matching gloves to its 2021 shoe range

Duca del Cosma is introducing a new collection of super-soft, stylish gloves designed to pair up with a selection of the most popular models in its 2021 shoe range.



The Italian golf fashion brand has crafted a colour-coordinated selection of gloves to offer the perfect match out on the golf course with your new pair of shoes. Available for both men and women, the gloves come in a selection of sizes and are crafted using premium materials.

Striking shoe and glove pairings include the TOMCAT and the ELITE PRO glove, the KUBA 2.0 in Italian colours with the HYBRID PRO, the MARQUESSA in Animal print/Gold and the PRO STYLE glove in Giraffe, plus the QUEENS CUP shoe in Pink with the DESIGNER PRO.

“The Duca del Cosma brand is all about looking fashionable on the golf course and we can now offer gloves paired with our latest leather shoes that also come with contrasting laces to wear with different outfits,” said Keith Dicker, Sales Manager in Europe.

He added: “Like our premium shoes, the production quality of the gloves is simply outstanding and they are sure to capture the attention of golfers when they visit their club pro shop or see them out on the golf course.”

There are two glove options in both the Men’s and Women’s collection. The Men’s ELITE PRO glove (£20) is all leather in White, White/Blue & White/Tan, while the HYBRID PRO (£16) is a synthetic/leather hybrid in the colours of the Italian flag and White/Blue/Red.

The Women’s collection consists of two synthetic/leather hybrid models - the PRO STYLE glove (£16) in Zebra and Giraffe patterns and the DESIGNER PRO (£16) in White/Pink, White/Blue & White/Grey.