Duca Del Cosma putting best foot forward at the KLM Open

Duca del Cosma is supporting the 100th anniversary of the Dutch Open this week as official footwear and clothing supplier to one of Continental Europe’s oldest golf tournaments.



For the second consecutive year, the Dutch-based brand is providing footwear and branded apparel to more than 1,500 officials and volunteers at the 2019 KLM Open tournament, held at The international golf course in Amsterdam.



The extensive provision includes a limited-edition shoe collection, consisting of six different styles that reflect the colours of the main sponsors – blue & white for the national airline and orange for ING Private Banking.

They form part of a range of some 150 golf and lifestyle shoes that will be on display and sale during the tournament.



“Once again, Duca del Cosma is proud to be associated with this great European Tour event and especially at such an historic time for golf in Holland,” said chairman Frank van Wezel.

He added: “Our first involvement last year really put Duca del Cosma on the tournament golfing map and so we’re looking forward to raising the rejuvenated brand’s profile even more this year.”



Duca del Cosma was founded in Italy in 2006 by designer Baldovino Mattiazzo, who caused a revolution with the first fashionable spikeless golf sneakers.



Since 2016, the company has been based in The Netherlands and owned by Frank van Wezel, who has a 40-year background in making shoes.