Duca del Cosma unveils eye-catching AW22 range

Duca del Cosma has unveiled its AW22 collection which will have you standing out from the crowd throughout the coming months.

The new range is headlined by the all-new BOLOGNA and TOSCANA men’s and women’s boots,specifically designed to stand up to the challenges golfers face during the autumn and winter periods.

With plenty more options available, some of the latest designs even feature a super-soft fur-lining to deliver a strong fashion statement, delivering incredible warmth in the cold.

• Decision due on historic club's ambitious plans

“We have carefully assembled this stunning collection for the cooler months ahead to ensure golfers can continue playing with confidence whilst looking the part,” said Frank van Wezel, Duca del Cosma chairman.

“The new styles and extensive colour options on offer give golfers reason to get excited about golf over the next few months knowing that their Duca shoes bring unwavering style and performance to the fold."



There are five men’s and nine women’s styles in the new range, offering protection, traction and comfort in the most challenging playing conditions, with 25 distinctively different colour combinations available for golfers to choose from.

The latest BOLOGNA style is a new addition to the popular range of men’s golf boots and sees a 'Quick Lacing System' added to the collection for the first time.

• Pro DQd after one hole of Q-school

• PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf

This provides a super comfortable fit with balanced pressure points for enhanced performance and stability, while the lightweight Airplay 12 outsole crafted from eco-rubber gives the shoe a sustainable twist for the forward-thinking modern golfer.

The shoe comes in your choice of Navy/Yellow or Black/Orange colour combos.

Leading the way in the women’s range is the elegant TOSCANA boot. Incorporating the same Quick Lacing System to the design for a supremely snug fit, the dazzling new style is sure to catch the eye of playing partners this winter.

The lightweight and recyclable Airplay 12 outsole gives this modern boot a distinctively refreshing feel like no other golf shoe on the market.

From boots to shoes, and with so many styles and colour options in the men's and women's ranges, you really are spoiled for choice.

To find out more, click here.