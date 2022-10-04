search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearDuca del Cosma unveils eye-catching AW22 range

Gear

Duca del Cosma unveils eye-catching AW22 range

By James Tait01 October, 2022
Duca Del Cosma Duca Del Cosma AW22 Shoes New Gear New Release
Duca Del Cosma Bologna 1

Duca del Cosma has unveiled its AW22 collection which will have you standing out from the crowd throughout the coming months.

The new range is headlined by the all-new BOLOGNA and TOSCANA men’s and women’s boots,specifically designed to stand up to the challenges golfers face during the autumn and winter periods. 

With plenty more options available, some of the latest designs even feature a super-soft fur-lining to deliver a strong fashion statement, delivering incredible warmth in the cold. 

• Decision due on historic club's ambitious plans

“We have carefully assembled this stunning collection for the cooler months ahead to ensure golfers can continue playing with confidence whilst looking the part,” said Frank van Wezel, Duca del Cosma chairman.

“The new styles and extensive colour options on offer give golfers reason to get excited about golf over the next few months knowing that their Duca shoes bring unwavering style and performance to the fold."

Duca Del Cosma Bologna Black Orange

There are five men’s and nine women’s styles in the new range, offering protection, traction and comfort in the most challenging playing conditions, with 25 distinctively different colour combinations available for golfers to choose from. 

The latest BOLOGNA style is a new addition to the popular range of men’s golf boots and sees a 'Quick Lacing System' added to the collection for the first time. 

• Pro DQd after one hole of Q-school

• PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf

This provides a super comfortable fit with balanced pressure points for enhanced performance and stability, while the lightweight Airplay 12 outsole crafted from eco-rubber gives the shoe a sustainable twist for the forward-thinking modern golfer. 

The shoe comes in your choice of Navy/Yellow or Black/Orange colour combos. 

Duca Del Cosma Toscana 1

Leading the way in the women’s range is the elegant TOSCANA boot. Incorporating the same Quick Lacing System to the design for a supremely snug fit, the dazzling new style is sure to catch the eye of playing partners this winter. 

The lightweight and recyclable Airplay 12 outsole gives this modern boot a distinctively refreshing feel like no other golf shoe on the market.  

From boots to shoes, and with so many styles and colour options in the men's and women's ranges, you really are spoiled for choice. 

To find out more, click here. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Duca Del Cosma

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - New Release

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Kevin Na: PGA Tour stars “excited” to join LIV Golf
Report: LIV Golf to get ranking points
Sergio Garcia faces Ryder Cup D-Day
Pro axed by sponsors after LIV Golf switch
Historic club’s major £3.6m revamp approved

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
See all videos right arrow