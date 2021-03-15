Duca Del Cosma reveals stylish SS21 shoe collection

Duca Del Cosma has unveiled its most advanced shoe range to date, with the latest SS21 Collection designed to ensure you return to the fairways with a spring in your step.



Duca, for those of you aren’t already aware, is a golf footwear brand that combines stylish Italian designs with top-quality materials and craftsmanship.



• The best drivers to cure your slice in 2021



Featuring 22 new premium styles for men and women in a host of daring colours, the vibrant Spring/Summer Collection incorporates new performance enhancing and eco-friendly features to deliver an unrivalled look and feel.

Spearheading the new collection are the athletic Tomcat & Wildcat designs. They each incorporate the new Airplay XII outsole that demonstrates the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

Made from recyclable rubber, it has 2-Way-Twist triangular nubs on the pivot point for an extra smooth transition in the swing, while cone-shaped nubs ensure optimum grip and the B-Light rubber outsole delivers a lightweight feel.

The Airplay IV outsole - another innovation applied to several SS21 shoes - features strategically positioned functional nubs that are paired with an EVA cushioning system for a sturdy grip and reliable comfort.



• WATCH - The best ever TaylorMade irons?



Another key technology is OnSteam, which provides waterproof protection in the inner lining and features a new 100% breathable, recyclable microfibre that offers the feel of leather, but with the absorption capacity eight times its weight in water. Maximum comfort is achieved with a temperature-regulating effect that keeps the foot dry in all weather conditions.

New models across the Men’s range include the waterproof Kingscup, classic Elpaso and Valderama shoes, sporty Kuba 2.0, plus modern Kubaneo line. Additions to the Women’s range are the contemporary Queenscup and chic Atlantis model.



• REVIEW - Duca Del Cosma Monterosso

Retained 2020 models in the Men’s collection include the Belair, classic Eldorado the spiked Heritage and Masters, plus the distinctively athletic Flyer and supremely comfortable Monterosso shoes for on and off the course.

All of the shoes in the SS21 Collection are available in a variety of stylish and vibrant colours to ensure you can select a model that compliments your array of golfing outfits. Each shoe also comes with pairs of laces in different colours so they can be matched with clothing outfits.

More info: ducadelcosma.co.uk