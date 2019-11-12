search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearJason Dufner partners with COBRA

Gear

Jason Dufner partners with COBRA

By Ryan Crombie12 November, 2019
Cobra Golf Jason Dufner Gear Gear Latest Golf News Cobra King Cobra driver Equipment
Dufner Cobra3

Leading golf brand COBRA Golf has announced the signing of former major champion Jason Dufner.

The brand has signed Dufner to a multi-year partnership that will see the 2013 PGA Championship winner on the course with COBRA clubs and a COBRA bag, beginning at this week’s Mayakoba Golf Classic.

• WITB - Rory McIlroy trusts TaylorMade to win WGC HSBC

“We are excited to officially announce Jason Dufner as the newest member of our team,” said Dan Ladd, executive vice president, general manager of COBRA PUMA Golf.

• READERS' TEST - Skechers 2019 shoe line-up

“In addition to his unique personality, Dufner is known for his impressive ball-striking ability, as well as being one of the most sophisticated, technically-savvy pros out there when it comes to choosing what’s in his bag, and we’re honored that someone as discerning as he is, has chosen our equipment as he looks towards the next stage of an already impressive career.”

The five-time PGA Tour winner has been playing with the KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver for most of 2019 and recently adopted COBRA irons and wedges as well. 

• European Tour creates unique history at Turkish Airlines Open

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the COBRA team. The success of Rickie and Bryson over the past few years with COBRA equipment certainly piqued my interest in the brand,” said Dufner.

Dufner Cobra2

“When I tested their products, I was impressed by the improvement in my numbers across the board and by the look and feel of their equipment.

• Former Masters champion makes bold Spieth prediction

“I had been testing a variety of products over the past year, and COBRA has proven to be the best for me. I am thrilled to have the COBRA clubs in the bag and represent the COBRA brand.”

Jason Dufner - What's in the bag

Driver: COBRA KING F9 SPEEDBACK (10.5° black/yellow, LAGP OLYSS 6x shaft)

Irons: COBRA KING Forged CB chrome (5-P, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue AMT S400 shaft)

Irons: KING driving iron (4i, LAGP Proto Rev A shaft)

Wedges: COBRA KING V Grind (52°, 56° & 62°, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Cobra Golf

Related Articles - Jason Dufner

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - Gear Latest

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - Cobra King

Related Articles - Equipment

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Affordable Golf unveil all-new fourth store in Irvine
Matthew banking on experience to claim 2021 Solheim Cup
Catriona Matthew to captain Europe at 2021 Solheim Cup
“Anxiety tore my golf apart,” says Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston
Golf Betting Tips: Nedbank Golf Challenge

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
See all videos right arrow