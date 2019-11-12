Jason Dufner partners with COBRA

Leading golf brand COBRA Golf has announced the signing of former major champion Jason Dufner.



The brand has signed Dufner to a multi-year partnership that will see the 2013 PGA Championship winner on the course with COBRA clubs and a COBRA bag, beginning at this week’s Mayakoba Golf Classic.



“We are excited to officially announce Jason Dufner as the newest member of our team,” said Dan Ladd, executive vice president, general manager of COBRA PUMA Golf.



“In addition to his unique personality, Dufner is known for his impressive ball-striking ability, as well as being one of the most sophisticated, technically-savvy pros out there when it comes to choosing what’s in his bag, and we’re honored that someone as discerning as he is, has chosen our equipment as he looks towards the next stage of an already impressive career.”

The five-time PGA Tour winner has been playing with the KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver for most of 2019 and recently adopted COBRA irons and wedges as well.



“I couldn’t be more excited to join the COBRA team. The success of Rickie and Bryson over the past few years with COBRA equipment certainly piqued my interest in the brand,” said Dufner.

“When I tested their products, I was impressed by the improvement in my numbers across the board and by the look and feel of their equipment.



“I had been testing a variety of products over the past year, and COBRA has proven to be the best for me. I am thrilled to have the COBRA clubs in the bag and represent the COBRA brand.”

Jason Dufner - What's in the bag

Driver: COBRA KING F9 SPEEDBACK (10.5° black/yellow, LAGP OLYSS 6x shaft)

Irons: COBRA KING Forged CB chrome (5-P, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue AMT S400 shaft)

Irons: KING driving iron (4i, LAGP Proto Rev A shaft)

Wedges: COBRA KING V Grind (52°, 56° & 62°, Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft)