Dustin Johnson signs multi-year TaylorMade contract extension

The reigning Masters champion has penned a multi-year contract extension with the brand that he has been with ever since turning professional 14 years ago.



DJ is a centrepiece for TaylorMade’s team of world-class tour professionals, which also includes the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa.



Armed with TaylorMade equipment, Johnson has amassed 24 victories over the course of his career including two major championships.

He’s currently ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings after a sensational run of form following the 2020 PGA Tour restart.

Each marquee victory, including The Masters and Tour Championship, was earned with 14 TaylorMade clubs and his trusted TP5x golf ball.



As Johnson prepares to tee it up this week in Maui at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, his first event of 2021, his bag is expected to have a few updates for the start of the season.

It looks very likely that he will game the brand’s as yet to be released SIM2 driver and SIM2 Max fairway

“With all the challenges of 2020, it was one of my best years on the golf course. TaylorMade was right there with me each step of the way, just like they’ve been for my whole career,” said Dustin Johnson.



He added: “There isn’t a better golf equipment company in the game, especially the guys out on Tour. I’m looking forward to being part of Team TaylorMade for a long time to come.”

Dustin Johnson – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5˚, Fujikura Speeder 661 X)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM2 Max HL (16.5˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X), TaylorMade SIM Max (21˚, Project X HZURDUS Black 95 6.5)

Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52˚, 60˚, KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x (#1)