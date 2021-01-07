search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearDustin Johnson signs multi-year TaylorMade contract extension

Gear

Dustin Johnson signs multi-year TaylorMade contract extension

By David Cunninghame07 January, 2021
Dustin Johnson WITB TaylorMade TaylorMade SIM2 TaylorMade SIM2 Max Equipment Gear Tour News PGA Tour
Dustin Johnson Taylor Made Contract 2

The reigning Masters champion has penned a multi-year contract extension with the brand that he has been with ever since turning professional 14 years ago.

DJ is a centrepiece for TaylorMade’s team of world-class tour professionals, which also includes the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa.

• Tommy Fleetwood inks new equipment deal

Armed with TaylorMade equipment, Johnson has amassed 24 victories over the course of his career including two major championships.

He’s currently ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings after a sensational run of form following the 2020 PGA Tour restart.

Dustin Johnson Taylor Made Contract 1

Each marquee victory, including The Masters and Tour Championship, was earned with 14 TaylorMade clubs and his trusted TP5x golf ball.

• TaylorMade P7MB, P7MC & P770 – FIRST LOOK!

As Johnson prepares to tee it up this week in Maui at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, his first event of 2021, his bag is expected to have a few updates for the start of the season.

It looks very likely that he will game the brand’s as yet to be released SIM2 driver and SIM2 Max fairway

“With all the challenges of 2020, it was one of my best years on the golf course. TaylorMade was right there with me each step of the way, just like they’ve been for my whole career,” said Dustin Johnson.

• Should I be playing Blades???

He added: “There isn’t a better golf equipment company in the game, especially the guys out on Tour. I’m looking forward to being part of Team TaylorMade for a long time to come.”

Dustin Johnson Witb 2021

Dustin Johnson – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5˚, Fujikura Speeder 661 X)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM2 Max HL (16.5˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X), TaylorMade SIM Max (21˚, Project X HZURDUS Black 95 6.5)
Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52˚, 60˚, KBS Tour Custom Black 120 S)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Itsy Bitsy
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x (#1)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
IS THIS THE MOST FORGIVING DRIVER EVER??? - PING G425 review
Ping
play button
CAN AN UNPAINTED BALL HELP YOU PLAY BETTER??? - Wilson Staff Model golf balls review
Wilson
play button
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Srixon
play button
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

R&A won't take Open to Turnberry for "foreseeable future"
Top coach suggests one thing to help Jordan Spieth end slump
PGA rips up agreement to play major at Trump course
Butch Harmon denies reports he is coaching ex world No.1
"I screwed up" - Justin Thomas apologises for homophobic slur

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing with more arm speed
Callaway
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow