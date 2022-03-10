The BIOM C4 is ECCO's most advanced shoe ever

ECCO is renowned for the unadulterated comfort of its high performance spikeless golf shoes, but the all-new BIOM C4 could be the brand’s greatest creation to date.

For several years now, the BIOM hybrid shoe franchise has been a go-to option for golfers that place style and comfort at the top of their priority list.



The BIOM C4 is laden with technology to deliver 360-degree breathability, allowing you to stay cool and comfortable throughout your round.

This new blend of comfort innovations ensures a finely tuned balance of cushioning, rebound, waterproofing and air-flow.

Every BIOM design’s comfort stems from ECCO’s proprietary BIOM NATURAL MOTION technology, which enables your foot to move naturally and close to the ground.

For the C4, ECCO decided to update this technology to provide optimum support and superior control, while the colorful TPU posts on the outside add stability.

The comfort story doesn’t simply end there. ECCO FLUIDFORM Direct comfort technology is a process that uses specialised fluid materials to form around an anatomical last, ensuring a finely-tuned balance of cushioning and rebound, while also creating a flexible and durable bond without the compromises common with stitched or glued assemblies.

Put simply, ECCO has once again crafted one of the most comfortable golf shoes money can buy.



Now it’s time to shift focus onto breathability and protection from the elements. The C4 has a GORE-TEX SURROUND construction, which is combined with an ECCO EXHAUST GRID that scoops fresh air towards the sole of your foot. The large, angled openings ensure that your feet feel fresh after every round, allowing heat and moisture to escape, while bringing in that cooler feel.

Now although the C4 is a spikeless design, ECCO’s proven MTN GRIP outsole delivers excellent grip. It has three different sections for stability and traction, ground penetration, and rotational support throughout the swing.

Available in four stylish colourways for men, each shoe is crafted from ECCO Performance Leather and comes with a new, super-stretchy mesh sock that offers unparalleled comfort.



ECCO has thrown its very best technologies at the BIOM C4 and the results will more than speak for themselves on the golf course.



Available: Now

Price: £210