Ecco Biom Cool Pro shoe released

Danish golf brand Ecco has unveiled a new modern, spikeless shoe with new Gore-Tex Surround technology.



The Biom Cool Pro is described by the brand as “a totally unique performance hybrid golf shoe”, which combines the benefits of Biom and Gore-Tex Surround technology to create supreme, 360° breathable comfort.

Built on Ecco’s exclusive Biom Natural Motion last to provide an anatomical fit supporting the natural form of your foot, the Biom Cool Pro has a low-to-the-ground sole structure for excellent ground responsiveness.

The pioneering Tri-Fi-Grip outsole ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support. By using ultra-durable T.PU, it withstands wear on and off the course, without affecting performance.

The tie-in with Gore-Tex sees Gore-Tex Surround tech paired with Ecco’s T.PU Exhaust Grid in the midsole. That allows fresh air to directly access the sole of your foot while simultaneously allowing heat and moisture to escape. This powerful combination provides 360° breathability and 100% waterproofing.

A Biom Natural Motion last, based on scans of more than 1000 athletes’ feet, mirrors the contours of the human foot, enabling it to move more naturally, closer to the ground, and forms like a second-skin around the foot.

The upper of the shoe is manufactured using extra strong, durable and thin Ecco Rich Two-Tone Yak leather from Ecco’s own tanneries that is perforated on the forefoot, with a natural touch, sporty surface that has equal amounts of matte and shine.

Price: £210