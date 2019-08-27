search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearEcco Biom Cool Pro shoe released

Gear

Ecco Biom Cool Pro shoe released

By David Cunninghame27 August, 2019
ECCO Ecco Biom Cool Pro GORE-TEX golf shoes New Gear Shoe Technology Biom Tech
10210401001 10210401379 10210401007 Group A3

Danish golf brand Ecco has unveiled a new modern, spikeless shoe with new Gore-Tex Surround technology.

The Biom Cool Pro is described by the brand as “a totally unique performance hybrid golf shoe”, which combines the benefits of Biom and Gore-Tex Surround technology to create supreme, 360° breathable comfort.

Built on Ecco’s exclusive Biom Natural Motion last to provide an anatomical fit supporting the natural form of your foot, the Biom Cool Pro has a low-to-the-ground sole structure for excellent ground responsiveness.

The pioneering Tri-Fi-Grip outsole ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support. By using ultra-durable T.PU, it withstands wear on and off the course, without affecting performance.

• $15m man - Rory McIlroy wins richest prize in golf

• Legend brands modern golf "boring" and tour pros "robotic"

10210401379 Biomcoolpro Walking A A1

The tie-in with Gore-Tex sees Gore-Tex Surround tech paired with Ecco’s T.PU Exhaust Grid in the midsole. That allows fresh air to directly access the sole of your foot while simultaneously allowing heat and moisture to escape. This powerful combination provides 360° breathability and 100% waterproofing.

WATCH - Titleist TS Hybrids review

• REVIEW - How do the 2019 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x perform?

10210401007

A Biom Natural Motion last, based on scans of more than 1000 athletes’ feet, mirrors the contours of the human foot, enabling it to move more naturally, closer to the ground, and forms like a second-skin around the foot.

The upper of the shoe is manufactured using extra strong, durable and thin Ecco Rich Two-Tone Yak leather from Ecco’s own tanneries that is perforated on the forefoot, with a natural touch, sporty surface that has equal amounts of matte and shine.

Price: £210

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - ECCO

Related Articles - GORE-TEX

Related Articles - golf shoes

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Was this the best shot on the PGA Tour this year?
Solheim Cup 2019: The 12 players on Team USA
Scottish Open venue confirmed for 2020
Tiger Woods undergoes knee surgery
Jack Nicklaus reacts to Rory winning $15m

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
How to keep your swing on plane
Callaway
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow