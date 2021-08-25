ECCO unveils tech-packed BIOM H4 BOA design

ECCO GOLF has decided to enhance its brilliant spikeless shoe offerings with the introduction of a BOA option for its BIOM H4 design.



The latest in a long line of hugely successful BIOM HYBRID shoes, the H4 allows you to walk more comfortably from tee to green and aids your on-course performance through its raft of advanced technologies.



The new BOA option comes in Black or White colourways for men; complementing the Black, White, Silver Grey and White/Concrete colourways available in the laced version of the shoe.

For women, meanwhile, the BIOM H4 is available in three new colourways for Autumn/Winter 2021, with Ombre in the laced option, and Black or White/Silver Grey in the BOA Fit System. The design also comes in White, Limestone, and White/Silver Grey laced options.



The addition of BOA ensures a more precise and personal fit when compared to the traditional laced models.

The BOA dial is located on the upper of the design, with each BIOM H4 upper crafted from premium, durable and thin ECCO performance leather, made in ECCO’s own tanneries, providing natural protection from wind and water. This is enhanced with 100% waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX technology that keeps your feet dry and comfortable in all conditions.

X-TENSA INVISIBLE technology then links the sole unit’s T.PU blocks to the lacing system via internal enforcement for 360° stability and a great fit.



Powering the incredible performance of the H4 is ECCO’s ever-evolving last technology. The BIOM H4 features the new BIOM 2.0 last which offers a modern, updated look and feel combined with BIOM NATURAL MOTION tech that enables the foot to move naturally, close to the ground, and forms like a second skin around the foot.

The new ECCO MTN GRIP outsole includes three sections to provide the ideal blend of traction, stability, and rotational support, while ECCO FLUIDFORM Direct Comfort Technology ensures a finely-tuned balance of cushioning and rebound to deliver dynamic comfort.

Wrapping around the foot from the outsole to the midsole, the T.PU element on the side of BIOM H4 enhances lateral stability while adding to the contemporary, premium design - with colour pops helping to create a vibrant aesthetic in certain styles.

If you want to find out more about the BIOM H4 then why not check out our review here.

Available: Now

Prices: Men’s BIOM H4 - £170, Men’s BIOM H4 BOA - £200, Women’s ECCO BIOM H4 £160, Women’s ECCO BIOM H4 BOA - £190