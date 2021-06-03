search
REVIEW - "The BIOM H4 is ECCO at its brilliant best"

Gear

REVIEW - “The BIOM H4 is ECCO at its brilliant best”

By David Cunninghame27 May, 2021
ECCO ECCO Golf ECCO BIOM H4 Shoes Spikeless shoes Review
ECCO has built an army of loyal fans over the years in no small part thanks to the brilliance of its BIOM Hybrid franchise. So, does the all-new BIOM H4 model live up to the standards set by its predecessors?

First of let’s discuss the most noticeable upgrade, the fresh styling. The new, modern upper design looks sensational in my humble opinion. It perfectly straddles the line of bespoke golf shoe and sneaker-like design.

Plus, the inclusion of new X-TENSA INVISIBLE technology within the upper helps to aid overall stability, while mainlining flexibility in the areas you need. Its inclusion perfectly highlights that ECCO are masters when it comes to cramming as much technology into its shoes as possible, all with the goal of aiding your on course performance.

The entire upper is crafted from premium performance leather, made in ECCO’s own tanneries, while the GORE-TEX technology ensures the BIOM H4 can withstand whatever the elements decide to throw at you.

The BIOM Hybrid franchise is synonymous with astounding levels of comfort and is the cornerstone of ECCO’s popularity.

Thankfully, this latest design does not disappoint. The new BIOM 2.0 last with BIOM NATURAL MOTION technology delivers a second-skin feel around your foot, while FLUIDFORM Direct Comfort tech provides a level of extreme cushioning that is hard to match.

Although it is the incredible comfort that often leads to golfers falling in love with the BIOM family, for me it is actually the all-round performance of the spikeless franchise that has always stood out.

The work ECCO has put into designing a new MTN GRIP outsole ensures both incredible levels of grip and stability, which are immediately noticeable on the golf course. For a spikeless shoe to offer so much of both really is fantastic.

The new design comes in four colourways for women; White, Limestone, Hibiscus and White/Silver Grey, and four for men; Black, White, Silver Grey and White/Concrete, so you are bound to find what that suits your eye.

We expect so much from our golf shoes these days. They have to be comfortable, stylish and, above all else, aid our performance on the golf course. Thankfully the BIOM H4 ticks all of these boxes and it is perfect representation of ECCO at its brilliant best.

Prices: BIOM H4 Men’s - £170 BIOM H4 Women’s - £160

