ECCO BIOM H4 shoes – FIRST LOOK!

ECCO’s reputation for producing some the most innovative and most comfortable golf shoes in the business is in no small part thanks to its BIOM Hybrid franchise, and for 2021 we have an all-new design – the BIOM H4.



The Danish golf footwear innovators have worked tirelessly to build upon its hugely successful BIOM Hybrid performance series, with the new BIOM H4 allowing you to walk more comfortably from tee to green, as well as experience complete control throughout the swing.



The H4 features a new BIOM 2.0 last which offers a modern, updated look and feel combined with BIOM NATURAL MOTION technology that enables the foot to move naturally, close to the ground, and forms like a second skin around the foot.



It is this propriety piece of tech that has helped to make the BIOM family so incredibly popular.



The state-of-the-art motion technologies, however, don't end there.

A new ECCO MTN GRIP outsole includes three sections to provide the ideal blend of traction, stability, and rotational support, while ECCO FLUIDFORM Direct Comfort tech ensures a finely-tuned balance of cushioning and rebound to deliver dynamic comfort.



Wrapping around the foot from the outsole to the midsole, the T.PU element on the side of BIOM H4 enhances stability while adding to the contemporary, sneaker-like design, with colour pops helping to create a vibrant look in some of the available styles.

The shoe’s uppers are crafted from premium performance leather, made in ECCO’s own tanneries, providing natural protection from wind and water. This is enhanced with 100% waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX technology that keeps your feet dry and comfortable in all conditions.



The H4 also features what ECCO is labelling X-TENSA INVISIBLE technology. It links the sole unit to the lacing system via internal enforcement to provide even greater levels of stability, while the reduced seam construction makes these shoes both lightweight and flexible.

As has always been the case with the BIOM franchise, the latest H4 model is packed with the latest and greatest technologies at ECCO’s disposal, all with the aim of improving your performance out on the golf course and delivering the outstanding levels of comfort that have made the franchise so remarkably popular.



The new design comes in four colourways for women; White, Limestone, Hibiscus and White/Silver Grey, and four for men; Black, White, Silver Grey and White/Concrete.



Prices: BIOM H4 Men’s - £170 BIOM H4 Women’s - £160