ECCO reveals incredibly lightweight S-LITE

ECCO GOLF has just unveiled the all-new S-LITE, a one-of-a-kind hybrid shoe which breaks boundaries as the lightest leather golf shoe the brand has ever made.



The Danish footwear innovators decided to take a fresh approach when designing the S-LITE, starting from scratch with the ambition to design a golf shoe like no other on the market.



In essence, the S-LITE blends cutting-edge engineering and comfort to ensure an ultra-light on-course experience and to bring you closer to the ground than has previously been possible.

To save weight in every available area, ECCO utilised the principle of ‘design by reduction’.

From the outsole to the leather, designers considered where weight could be saved in every aspect, without compromising on comfort or performance.



The lightweight ECCO RICH TWO-TONE YAK leather upper are lined with a soft textile that provides natural water repellent and breathable properties, with the ground-breaking E-DTS LITE outsole offering plenty of grip and ultimate flexibility that still packs a punch with on-course traction.

The traction comes from more than 100 traction studs and 800 traction angles, ensuring excellent grip in all playing conditions.



On of the main reasons why this shoe is so light is down to the innovative multi-injection production process used to create the outsole.

This process has enabled ECCO GOLF to design a base that’s 66% thinner than any other T.PU outsole that the company has previously created.

Stylish diamond-shaped embossing on the upper increases wearing comfort with lightweight breathability, while a soft textile lining offers an extremely comfortable on-foot feel.

Additional support is provided through a moulded leather heel counter and inside toe reinforcement to ensure stable footing throughout the swing.



As is the case with all of ECCO’s golf shoes, the S-LITE is crafted at company-owned factories that utilise FLUIDFORM Technology to bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching.

Benefits include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

All of the above makes the S-LITE the perfect packable playing option for overseas travel, or for an after-work twilight round on a hot summer’s day.

Available: Now

Price: Men’s £160, Women’s £150