ECCO reveals new BIOM HYBRID 3 styles for 2019

ECCO has unveiled several exciting additions to its ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 family in the shape of a range of eye-catching Spring/Summer 2019 colour combinations that feature the refined derby cut lacing.



Featuring the groundbreaking TRI-FI-GRIP outsole, the shoe is the latest evolution of the brand’s multi-award-winning and best-selling ECCO BIOM HYBRID franchise.



ECCO looked for new ways to adapt the stand-out shoe to provide a fresh and eye-catching look.

“Building on the success of the hugely popular ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 model we wanted to evolve the story by subtly adapting the appearance of the shoe and introducing some contemporary new designs,” said Lead Designer Andrzej Bikowski.



“The addition of these new styles will help to provide depth to the range and we envisage continued success for this outstanding shoe in 2019.”

The key innovation in the BIOM HYBRID 3 is the groundbreaking TRI-FI-GRIP outsole.

The TRI-FI-GRIP ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments: one for stability throughout the swing, another for durability throughout your round and beyond and a third for rotational support designed to optimise the movement in the forefoot.



The zonal structure is a product of intensive research and data analysis and has been formed from ultra-durable T.PU, meaning the shoes can be worn on and off course without affecting performance.

Other additional features of the new ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 include:

• An ECCO Racer Yak leather upper with supreme breathability and durability

• 100% GORE-TEX waterproof protection

• Option of a BOA closure system

• ECCO Freedom Fit mixing a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area allowing toes to move naturally

•BIOM NATURAL MOTION technology brings you closer to the ground while offering an anatomical last shape with superb cushioning and advanced support

As is the case with all of the shoes in the 2019 range, the ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 is crafted using FLUIDFORM technology to bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching.

The benefits include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

Available: Now

Prices: Men’s ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 £190, Men’s ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 BOA £205, Women’s ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 £170, Women’s ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 BOA £185