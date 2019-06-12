search
ECCO S-LITE receives prestigious design award

Gear

ECCO S-LITE receives prestigious design award

By bunkered.co.uk12 June, 2019
The new ECCO S-LITE golf shoe has been recognised within the global design industry by winning the internationally renowned Red Dot Award.

The Award, which pays homage to the very best products created each year, is one of the most prestigious awards in product design.

The S-LITE is the lightest leather golf shoe the Danish golf footwear company has ever produced.

It offers you an extremely light and versatile model in a range of eye-catching colours.

Commenting on the award, ECCO GOLF Lead Designer, Andrzej Bikowski, said, “winning a Red Dot award for Product Design is a recognition of our innovative approach to golf footwear design, and it’s something our whole team can be proud of.”

He added: “S-LITE is a one-of-a-kind shoe that represents the vision of ECCO GOLF; to create modern golf shoes using premium materials and pioneering technology.”

The ECCO S-LITE blends cutting-edge engineering and comfort to provide an ultra-light design, which still delivers tremendous golf performance.

ECCO’s designers leveraged their own unique production process to create a lighter sole unit that still offers outstanding flexibility and on-course traction.

Combining the lightweight sole construction with premium, durable ECCO Yak leather, made in the company’s own tanneries, ensures natural water-repellent properties, while stylish diamond-shaped embossing on the upper increases comfort and delivers breathability.

Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Founder and CEO of Red Dot, said, “I would like to congratulate the laureates sincerely on their wonderful success.

He continued, “the fact that their products were able to satisfy the strict criteria of the jury bears testimony to their award-winning design quality. The laureates are thus setting key trends in the design industry and are showing where future directions may lead.”

Available: Now 
Price: Men’s £160, Women’s £150

