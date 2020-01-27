search
Ecco S-Three shoes - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Ecco S-Three shoes - FIRST LOOK!

27 January, 2020
ECCO Ecco Golf Ecco S-Three New Shoes New Release Gear golf shoes
M S Three Group Pr A1

Ecco Golf has unveiled its latest shoe line – and it includes “pioneering midsole technology” to give you the ultimate in comfort and stability.

The brand new Ecco S-THREE is a described as a ‘revolutionary hybrid’ shoe that gives you the best of on-course performance with off-course style. For Ecco, the shoe is seen as a game change, delivering comfort and modern looks.

The latest breakthrough in direct injection innovation, Zonal Fluidform Technology, creates a moulded midsole with three distinct zones of softness to ensure the right balance of cushioning and stability where you need it. The heel of the midsole is engineered for medium softness to ensure the right amount of cushioning and comfort, while the central part of the midsole has higher levels of rigidity to deliver outstanding lateral stability throughout the swing. The forefront of the midsole comes with the highest level of softness for exceptional walking comfort.

Zonal Fluidform is a ground-breaking technology for Ecco Golf and the shoe industry as a whole. Due to the advanced multi section injection process, the midsole of every pair of S-THREE shoes will have exclusive features and unique colour transitions between the different sections. This gives each pair of shoes a distinctive look.

The shoe’s uppers are crafted from thicker Ecco Soft Calf Nappa leather, made in Ecco’s own tanneries, with 100% waterproof Gore-Tex tech.

The award-winning Ecco Dynamic Traction System (E-Dts) outsole design provides more than 100 traction bars and 800 traction angles for excellent grip in all playing conditions.

Hs1

S-THREE demonstrates Ecco Golf’s dedication to innovation through a pioneering set of features and benefits, including: 

Zonal Fluidform Technology applied in the polyurethane midsole that creates three different zones with three separate levels of rigidity

• Zone 1- Comfort: Heel of the midsole is engineered for medium softness to ensure greater cushioning and comfort

• Zone 2 – Stability: Central part of the midsole has higher levels of rigidity to deliver outstanding lateral stability throughout the swing

10290401007 Upper Mabs A3

• Zone 3 – Flexibility: Forefront of the midsole comes with the highest level of softness for guaranteed walking comfort and flexibility

• Highly breathable and 100% waterproof Gore-Tex technology that prevents moisture from penetrating the shoe, while also allowing natural moisture to escape 

Price £180 

