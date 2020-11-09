ECCO reveals special edition S-THREE Masters designs

Ten years after ECCO and Fred Couples changed the world of golf footwear at Augusta, the Danish innovator has unveiled special edition of the S-THREE hybrid shoes that will be worn by brand ambassadors Erik van Rooyen and Henrik Stenson at this week’s Masters.



At the 2010 Masters both ECCO and Fred Couples completely transformed the world of golf shoes when the 1992 Masters champ donned the original GOLF STREET shoes.



Widely regarded as one of the biggest game-changers in the history of the golf footwear industry, the original GOLF STREET shoe was born from the simple notion that a golf shoe can be so much more than just a golf shoe; a concept that has changed the way that people have thought about golf shoe design ever since.



Many of the shoes in the current ECCO GOLF collection, including S-THREE, still rely on the award-winning ECCO DYNAMIC TRACTION SYSTEM (E-DTS) all-day hybrid outsole design, which featured in the original GOLF STREET and have withstood the test of time.

The special edition versions of the S-THREE will be worn by Stenson and van Rooyen at the rescheduled event, featuring a custom-designed green collar and unique midsole colouring to mark the occasion.



A revolutionary hybrid model that blends on-course performance with off-course style, the S-THREE delivers dynamic comfort and a sharp modern aesthetic.

