Gear

ECCO unveils brand new BIOM G5 shoe

By James Tait06 September, 2022
Ecco Biom Group 1

ECCO has released the next generation in its acclaimed BIOM collection with the launch of the BIOM G5. 

The new model, which draws inspiration from the hugely popular BIOM G3 and the BIOM H4, combines a wide range of industry-leading technologies that are designed to deliver advanced, athletic performance in a premium, progressive and sporty design.

It is also equipped with world-renowned GORE-TEX construction that offers 100% waterproofing, while still allowing the foot to breathe.

Andrzej Bikowski, the head of design at ECCO GOLF, remarked: “The BIOM G5 is yet another fantastic achievement in design and innovation for us at ECCO GOLF.

"Following the huge success of BIOM G3, and BIOM H4, the next iteration of our cleated BIOM series needed to be a true step-up in both comfort and technology, and this is something we truly feel we’ve achieved with the BIOM G5.”

Ecco Bion Boa Group 3

The shoe has been engineered to incorporate ZARMA-TOUR spikes, which are combined with innovative hybrid grooves to offer year-round traction and stability. 

The updated BIOM NATURAL MOTION last - developed by ECCO after scanning more than 2,500 feet - offers additional support and superior control while enabling the foot to move naturally whilst walking the course.

Crafted from ECCO Performance Leather and a sporty mesh, ECCO BIOM G5 also comes with a choice of a laced or BOA Fit System on the side of the shoe, that further advances the contemporary look.

A low toe profile gives it a sleeker silhouette, with the women’s shoe offering a more refined and feminine aesthetic. 

Ecco Biom Boa 2

ECCO FLUIDFORM Direct Comfort Technology is another key feature of the show and ensures a finely-tuned balance of cushioning and rebound, while creating an integral, flexible and durable bond without the compromises common with stitched and/or glued assemblies.

ECCO’s flagship cleated model for AW22, the BIOM G5 has a contemporary, athletic feel, including an eye-catching midsole and colour blocks on the side.

It comes in five styles for men and five styles for women and are priced at £210 and £220 for the BOA. 

To find out more,click here.

