ECCO unveils "celebratory" STREET 10 shoe

Gear

ECCO unveils "celebratory" STREET 10 shoe

By bunkered.co.uk18 March, 2020
ECCO Golf ECCO GOlf STreet 10 ECCO golf shoes footwear Apparel New Gear Fred Couples The Masters
Ecco Street 10

A decade ago, Fred Couples changed the way that people think about golf footwear forever when he strode onto the hallowed turf at Augusta National wearing the original ECCO GOLF STREET shoes at the 2010 Masters.

The 1992 champion's footwear was arguably the biggest talking point of the week, changing the way people think about golf shoe design and showing that a golf shoe can be so much more than just a golf shoe.

Now, as the ten-year anniversary of this game-changing moment approaches, ECCO has decided to pay homage to the hybrid revolution it kickstarted with the launch of the GOLF STREET 10.

• PING unveils Spring/Summer apparel line

• Organisers rubbish Ryder Cup claims

Testament to the original ground-breaking design, GOLF STREET 10 stays true to the core design with the addition of several subtle yet classic details of elegance and luxury.

A special edition shoe which is only available at selected retail and ECCO e-commerce sites, it honours the iconic original hybrid design with a contemporary set of key features. 

WATCH - DUMBARNIE LINKS... THE FIRST REVIEW!

Ecco Street 10 Fred Couples

They include the introduction of an all-new midsole material, PU PHORENE, which signifies a giant leap in ECCO’s FLUIDFORM process. With unparalleled softness, increased shock absorption and rebound, the dynamic comfort that has always been at the heart of ECCO design and technology is pushed to an all-new level

• Tiger Woods breaks silence on COVID-19

• Augusta National closed until further notice

The shoes also feature the award-winning ECCO DYNAMIC TRACTION SYSTEM hybrid outsole design that provides more than 100 traction bars and 800 traction angles for excellent grip in all playing conditions

On top of that, there are also exquisite varnishing details that pay tribute to the ten-year anniversary of the original GOLF STREET design, including bronze detailing on the lace ends and two eyelids, a ‘HYBRID 10’ logo in bronze screen print on the heel and a commemorative shoe box and key ring.

For more information and pricing, log-on to golf.ecco.com

