HomeGearECCO unveils fresh shoe styles for AW20

Gear

ECCO unveils fresh shoe styles for AW20

By David Cunninghame14 September, 2020
ECCO ECCO Golf ECCO BIOM G3 Ecco S-Three Ecco Biom Cool Pro Ecco Cool Pro ECCO STREET RETRO Shoes New Gear
Ecco Aw20 1

ECCO is renowned for producing some of the most stylish golf shoes in the business and now the Danish brand is bringing a selection of fresh new twists on both its men’s and women’s collections for Autumn/Winter 2020.

The most notable update has been made to the uppers of the men’s BIOM G3, the ECCO’s flagship spiked model, which is now made using ECCO SOFT CALF NAPPA performance leather for a smoother look and feel.

• REVIEW - ECCO BIOM G3 "guarantees comfort and traction"

Crafted in the company’s own tanneries, this leather is thin and features compact woven collage fibre and close fine grains. In layman’s terms, it is both strong and abrasion-resistant.

Ecco Aw20 2

Other benefits of this new leather include high levels of breathability, a remarkably soft hand feel and, as you would expect from ECCO, 100% waterproof GORE-TEX technology that keeps feet dry and comfortable in all conditions.

• TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???

Complementing this is the introduction of BIOM X-TENSA INVISIBLE technology that links the sole unit to the lacing system for a tighter connection and even more stability.

The updated model is available in Black, White, and Concrete colourways, with the additional option of White or Dark Shadow versions with the BOA lacing system.

Ecco Aw20 3

Among the other updates for AW20, the best-selling and highly innovative men’s and women’s S-THREE collections have been reworked with fresh colourways including Ombre (men) and Damask Rose/White Mirage (women).

• The PING AW20 men’s collection is packed with must-have garments

You can watch our review of the brilliant S-THREE below.

Ecco Aw20 4

That’s not all though. The GOLF SOFT models both come with a new section coloured midsole; White and Titanium for men, and Warm Grey, Rose Pearl and Alusilver for women, while the men’s BIOM COOL PRO is now available in Ombre and the women’s COOL PRO has been updated to include a Damask Rose option.

Completing the updates is fresh makeover for the STREET RETRO in Black, Bright White, Mocha and Marine colourways, all available as part of the AW20 collection.

Available:golf.ecco.com
Prices: Men’s BIOM G3 - £200, Women’s BIOM G3 - £200/£210, Men’s S-THREE - £180, Women’s S-THREE - £180, Men’s BIOM COOL PRO – £210, Women’s COOL PRO - £200, Men’s STREET RETRO - £120

