search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearEdinburgh Airport roasted as golf clubs left behind

Golf News

Edinburgh Airport roasted as golf clubs left behind

By Jamie Hall19 July, 2022
Edinburgh Airport The Open The 150th Open Tour News travel
Edinburgh Airport Golf Bags

The world of golf has had quite a bit of beef with the aviation industry of late.

Now it’s Edinburgh Airport in the firing line.

On Monday evening and Tuesday morning images of golf bags piled high in the terminal – hours after their owners had reached their destinations – went viral.

• Smith reveals how many beers fit in Claret Jug

• PGA and DP World tours set for tough week

The airport was busy after the conclusion of the 150th Open, and it’s clear a large number of people, including tour pros, will be without their clubs for some time.

Many took to social media to blast the airport over the situation, with some passengers reportedly “screamed at” for taking pictures of the stack of bags.

Argentine pro Jorge Fernandez Valdes, who played in the Open at St Andrews, tagged both the airport and airline Ryanair and said: “Obviously my clubs didn’t arrive with me. You must sort this mess.”

Meanwhile Scotland’s Bradley Neil, who was heading to Munich for the Big Green Egg German Challenge on the Challenge Tour, slated the airport in a thread of tweets.

• Tiger: This could be my last St Andrews Open

• Sergio Garcia set to quit DP World Tour

Branding the situation “a disgrace”, Neil revealed his flight had been on the tarmac an hour and a half after it was due to depart with the pilot admitting only 50% of luggage had been loaded.

After arriving, he confirmed his suitcase had arrived but his clubs had been left behind.

When contacted by bunkered.co.uk, a spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “Although large amounts of baggage had been anticipated, the volume of golf clubs which required processing was far higher than forecast. This caused a delay in the baggage system yesterday and teams worked with handling agents to resolve the issue.

"Measures were put in place to rectify the situation and while all bags have now been processed, unfortunately some items will be delayed arriving to their final destination.

“We are working with handling agents and airlines to help them repatriate bags with their owners. We thank passengers for their patience during what are challenging times for the entire aviation industry, and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - The 150th Open

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - travel

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Graeme McDowell announces NFT sale, gets slammed
Pharmacist takes Pro-Am spot in first-ever Golf Lottery draw
Scots prospect Louise Duncan turns pro
Paddy Power offers ridiculous odds on next LIV defectors
Open champion Cam Smith reveals how many beers fit in Claret Jug

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow