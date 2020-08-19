search
ellesse debuts new golf apparel collection

Gear

ellesse debuts new golf apparel collection

By David Cunninghame19 August, 2020
ellesse ellesse golf American Golf Apparel Clothing Shoes New Gear
Ellesse 1

ellesse is a brand that you probably don’t associate with golf but you can expect to see its clothing on the fairways more often with the launch of this new collection.  

Available exclusively at American Golf, the new men’s and women’s ranges will feature ellesse’s core colours and the familiar semi-palla logo. 

• THE BEST EVER TAYLORMADE IRONS – P7MB, P7MC & P770 review

Mel Reid will also wear the range on tour as she returns to the fairways later this month.

Ellesse 2

For its comeback launch, the brand has focused on using the core ellesse colours of Navy, Red, White, and Black and it certainly offers something a bit different to more well-established golf apparel brands.

Every piece in the range has been given reflective detailing, some in the print application and others in the fabric themselves. 

• Mizuno JPX921 irons – FIRST LOOK!

Other influences from the main ellesse range include the use of a new 3D TPU badge that brings a classic feel from a contemporary application.

Ellesse 3

Key pieces include the men’s Vesuvi Polo (RRP £44.99) which incorporates the ellesse cut and sew DNA, the Taroni jacket (above, RRP £69.99) which has tonal navy panelling with reflective print details and finally the Gamay ladies jacket (RRP £69.99) which is a fully reflective standout piece.  

All the pieces in the range, excluding the Taroni and Gamay jackets, have UPF 50 protection, anti-bacterial and moisture wicking properties that make them ideal for out on the course.

Not only that, there is also a new footwear collection for those of you looking to complete the ellesse look.

Ellesse 4

There is a spiked outsole shoe “Arrow”, and a spikeless outsole shoe “Shore”, with both reasonably prices at £69.99. 

A heel-mounted, rubber-moulded semi-palla links back to the heritage of the brand’s footwear range, while the uppers of both styles are waterproof and feature a memory foam in-sock for supreme comfort.

• Callaway Big Bertha B-21 driver – FIRST LOOK!

Iember Gordon, Retail Marketing Manager at American Golf, said, “ellesse is instantly recognisable and is a brand whose heritage and styling translates really well into golf.  All of their footwear and garment pieces show how ellesse is able to use sports performance materials and intelligent design to create products that are bound to appeal to our American Golf customers.”

The entire ellesse range is available at American Golf. You can find out more by clicking here.

