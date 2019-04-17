search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearErnie Els pens deal with Puma

Gear

Ernie Els pens deal with Puma

By David Cunninghame17 April, 2019
Ernie Els Puma Puma Golf Puma PWRADAPT golf shoes Shoes
Ernie Els Puma

Puma Golf announced today that it has signed Ernie Els to a multi-year agreement as a global brand ambassador.

As part of the partnership, Els will wear the brands footwear during his professional events.

The Big Easy brings his Major Winner credentials to a star-studded Puma stable that includes fellow Tour professionals Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland and Lexi Thompson.

Ernie Else Puma 2

“I’m excited about this new relationship with Puma. I’ve been wearing their golf shoes since the start of the year and honestly I feel like it’s really been a factor in me catching some form of late,” said Els.

• Puma unveils new Union Camo Collection

He added; “I just feel more grounded with these shoes, like it’s giving me a firmer foundation in my swing. What I also like is the shoe combines stability with lightness and comfort. That’s a tough trick to pull off, but the guys at PUMA have nailed it. I’m very happy to be part of the team.”

Ernie Els Puma 3

Els will wear Puma’s IGNITE PWRADAPT and NXT family of shoes on Tour.

• Puma IGNITE PWRADAPT shoes review

The PWRADAPT family of footwear features a cutting-edge traction system with 3-dimensional traction pods and responsive cushioning with IGNITE Foam, for the ideal blend of technology, style, comfort and performance.

A Comfort Construction mesh bootie replaces a traditional tongue for improved fit, comfort and support, while the PWRFRAME is strategically placed in high stress areas on the shoe’s upper for lightweight support and enhanced stability that golfers need to play well on all surfaces and slopes.

Ernie Els Puma 5

As part of this new partnership, Els will work with the Puma team to help influence and design colourways and styles of future Puma golf shoes.

• Puma Golf reveals 2019 spikeless footwear range

“I understand what golfers needs in terms of how a shoe can actively help you play to the best of your ability,” explained Els.

He continued, “it’s rewarding to be able to share that with a company like Puma and to know that they’re going to create another golf shoe that has the looks and innovation to match the performance that a golfer craves.”

Related Articles - Ernie Els

Related Articles - Puma

Related Articles - Puma Golf

Related Articles - Puma PWRADAPT

Related Articles - golf shoes

Related Articles - Shoes

Golf News

Golf legend backs Tiger to win all four majors this year
HUGE celebrity calls Tiger’s win ‘a dream come true’
Golf fan pockets $1.1MILLION after Tiger wins Masters
WATCH: Andy Murray swaps tennis racquet for golf clubs
Does the modern golf swing cause back injuries?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Keeping your clubface square
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow