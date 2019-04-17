Ernie Els pens deal with Puma

Puma Golf announced today that it has signed Ernie Els to a multi-year agreement as a global brand ambassador.



As part of the partnership, Els will wear the brands footwear during his professional events.

The Big Easy brings his Major Winner credentials to a star-studded Puma stable that includes fellow Tour professionals Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland and Lexi Thompson.

“I’m excited about this new relationship with Puma. I’ve been wearing their golf shoes since the start of the year and honestly I feel like it’s really been a factor in me catching some form of late,” said Els.



He added; “I just feel more grounded with these shoes, like it’s giving me a firmer foundation in my swing. What I also like is the shoe combines stability with lightness and comfort. That’s a tough trick to pull off, but the guys at PUMA have nailed it. I’m very happy to be part of the team.”

Els will wear Puma’s IGNITE PWRADAPT and NXT family of shoes on Tour.



The PWRADAPT family of footwear features a cutting-edge traction system with 3-dimensional traction pods and responsive cushioning with IGNITE Foam, for the ideal blend of technology, style, comfort and performance.



A Comfort Construction mesh bootie replaces a traditional tongue for improved fit, comfort and support, while the PWRFRAME is strategically placed in high stress areas on the shoe’s upper for lightweight support and enhanced stability that golfers need to play well on all surfaces and slopes.

As part of this new partnership, Els will work with the Puma team to help influence and design colourways and styles of future Puma golf shoes.



“I understand what golfers needs in terms of how a shoe can actively help you play to the best of your ability,” explained Els.



He continued, “it’s rewarding to be able to share that with a company like Puma and to know that they’re going to create another golf shoe that has the looks and innovation to match the performance that a golfer craves.”