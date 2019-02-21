Evnroll extends putter line for 2019

Evnroll has added new shapes, a unique putting trainer and an innovative grip to its revolutionary putter line for the 2019 season.



Evnroll Putters first came onto the scene in 2016 with a range of stunning 100% milled putters featuring designer Guerin Rife’s ground-breaking, patented “Sweet Face” Technology, an innovative and unique mill pattern engineered to deliver uniform performance across the entire hitting area of the putter face for extreme accuracy.

New Putter Models

The new ER1TS is a CNC-milled version of Rife’s new TourStroke Trainer where the degree of offset is the headline news. Head shape and style are the same as on the original ER1 heel-toe weighted flange blade, but with the addition of a hosel that moves the shaft one inch in front of the face to create an super stable “effective” MOI of 20,000.

This design creates forward press and sets the right wrist without leaning the shaft forward to promote a very stable one-piece shoulder based putting stroke.

The ER2.2 is a new plumber-neck version of the extremely popular ER2 MidBlade, with the heel-side mass reduced to allow for the extra weight of the hosel arm to keep the sweet spot in front of the centre sightline.

The ER5B is a new all-black version of the popular Hatchback mallet featuring a proprietary flat black armour finish, complete with a black shaft, grip, and headcover.

It also incorporates a low heel bend, which creates more toe hang to guard against pulled putts.

The final newcomer is the ER8.3 flow-neck Players MidMallet, which Rife is hailing as the prettiest putter he’s ever designed and one that will be finding its way into his bag.

All new models are CNC-milled from 303 Stainless Steel and hand-finished in Carlsbad, California. They feature the full array of performance-enhancing technologies, including the “Sweet Face” technology.

TourStroke Trainer

The common stroke path most tour players set out to achieve is slightly shorter on the takeaway, square at impact and just beyond, and then slightly longer and back inside on the follow-through. The TourStroke’s elongated hosel, which angles 1¼” forward of the face, is designed to instantly create this stroke path when used in the training mode.

In the training mode, the putter face should be positioned about 1” behind the ball. This promotes the three fundamentals of ‘proper putting’ highlighted above - shorter takeaway, square through impact, longer follow-through – allowing even complete beginners to instantly make the perfect “tour player” stroke path.

The TourStroke’s “effective” MOI is 20,000 because the entire head is positioned 1¼” from the ball – a truly astounding level of stability.

The TourStroke can also be used in player mode by placing the putter face directly behind the ball so that the shaft is in line with the front of the ball. This automatically creates forward press without leaning the shaft forward.

Gravity Grip

This new, deep V-shaped grip incorporates an ultra-light 35-gram EVA foam body with a 70 gram 9” steel rod that runs the length of its extreme lower section.

Moving twice the grip's structure weight directly below and ½” away from the shaft allows the hands to feel and maintain a square putter face through the entire hitting area, virtually eliminating face rotation at impact.

Available: Now

Prices: ER1TS, ER2.2 & ER8.3 - £309, ER5 Black -£349 (also available with Gravity Grip for £369), TourStroke Trainer - £169

Options: 33”, 34” & 35” lengths

