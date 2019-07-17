search
HomeGearEvnroll launches 'murdered out' ER2

Gear

Evnroll launches 'murdered out' ER2

By bunkered.co.uk13 July, 2019
Following its recent success on tour, Evnroll is launching a new version of the award-winning ER2 MidBlade model in black.

The ‘Murdered Out’ ER2B comes with a proprietary flat black armour finish, complete with black shaft, grip, and headcover.

A dynamic and striking putter, the ER2B will feature the full array of performance-enhancing technologies found on all Evnroll putters, including the ‘Sweet Face’ technology described by independent testing and review website, MyGolfSpy, as a ‘game-changer’.

Evnroll 2

Evnroll putters first shot to prominence in 2016 with a range of stunning 100% milled putters featuring Guerin Rife’s ground-breaking, patented ‘Sweet Face’ Technology, an innovative and unique mill pattern engineered to deliver uniform performance across the entire hitting area of the putter face for unprecedented accuracy and zero dispersion.

Er2 B Rear Toe

The Evnroll ER2 MidBlade is a shorter, wider, heel-and-toe weighted flange blade, featuring Evnroll’s patented Sweet Face Technology.

Er2 B Playing Position

An award-winning putter, the ER2 was named MyGolfSpy’s ‘Most Wanted’ blade of 2017. CNC-milled from 303 Stainless Steel, it’s hand-finished in California.

The ER2B was launched to major US retailers on July 4 and to distributors worldwide from August. The ER2B will be available in 33”, 34” and 35” lengths with a suggested retail price of £329. 

For more information, check out evnroll.com

