Evnroll launches 'murdered out' ER2

Following its recent success on tour, Evnroll is launching a new version of the award-winning ER2 MidBlade model in black.



The ‘Murdered Out’ ER2B comes with a proprietary flat black armour finish, complete with black shaft, grip, and headcover.

A dynamic and striking putter, the ER2B will feature the full array of performance-enhancing technologies found on all Evnroll putters, including the ‘Sweet Face’ technology described by independent testing and review website, MyGolfSpy, as a ‘game-changer’.



• Check out the immense Shot Scope Social Hub



• The most iconic TaylorMade drivers ever made

Evnroll putters first shot to prominence in 2016 with a range of stunning 100% milled putters featuring Guerin Rife’s ground-breaking, patented ‘Sweet Face’ Technology, an innovative and unique mill pattern engineered to deliver uniform performance across the entire hitting area of the putter face for unprecedented accuracy and zero dispersion.



• 16 of the best wedges you can buy RIGHT NOW



The Evnroll ER2 MidBlade is a shorter, wider, heel-and-toe weighted flange blade, featuring Evnroll’s patented Sweet Face Technology.



• Don't miss your chance to win a new Motocaddy



An award-winning putter, the ER2 was named MyGolfSpy’s ‘Most Wanted’ blade of 2017. CNC-milled from 303 Stainless Steel, it’s hand-finished in California.

The ER2B was launched to major US retailers on July 4 and to distributors worldwide from August. The ER2B will be available in 33”, 34” and 35” lengths with a suggested retail price of £329.

For more information, check out evnroll.com