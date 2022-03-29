WITB – Hot putter helps Ewen Ferguson to maiden win

Ewen Ferguson claimed his first DP World Tour title at the Qatar Masters with the help of a red-hot putter

The Scot, who earned promotion to the DP World Tour after a successful 2021 Challenge Tour season, finished one-shot clear of the chasing pack after holing a birdie putt on the 72nd hole with his Scotty Cameron T5 Circle T putter. Across the four rounds he ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Putting.



A COBRA PUMA Golf athlete, Ferguson currently carries the brand’s COBRA KING Tour irons, with MiM technology 4-9 iron, and has recently added a LTDx LS Fairway wood to his bag. He was also dressed head to toe in the latest PUMA Golf SS22 collection, showcasing its classic styles and cutting-edge technical elements.

To go along with his COBRA LTDx LS, the 25-year-old also makes use of a Titleist TSi3 driver and Titleist TSi2 fairway wood.

His wedges of choice are the new Titleist Vokey SM9 designs and he puts his trust in the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.



Ewen Ferguson – What's in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (8˚, Tour ADi 6X Graphite Design)

Fairway woods: Titleist TSi2, COBRA LTDx LS (Tour ADi 4X Graphite Design)

Utility iron: Titleist T200

Irons: COBRA KING Tour (4-9, Nippon Modus 120 X)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (48˚, 56˚, 60˚, Nippon Modus 120 X)

Putter: Scotty Cameron T5 Circle T

Ball: Titleist Pro V1