Extend your season with adidas Golf’s Frostguard collection

adidas wants to give you and golfers everywhere one less reason to stay indoors during the Autumn and Winter months.



With the release of Frostguard, a new layering collection for both men and women, adidas plans on extending everyone’s golf season into the colder months of the year.



Frostguard is built specifically to perform in the toughest of conditions so that you can simply focus on your game.

Since you need warmth without sacrificing mobility in the swing, adidas incorporated down-filled panels on the front and back body of the Frostguard jacket and vest that keep you warm where it matters most.



Key to the performance of Frostguard, however, is that these areas are also lightweight and don’t feel bulky.

The panels are woven bonded so that you don’t lose excess heat throughout the round in addition to providing all-around wind protection.

Staying warm is one thing but keeping the swing quiet throughout is just as critical so that you can perform to your best with minimal distractions.

adidas created knit side panels and sleeves that provide better mobility, are quiet as you swing and offer a comfortable and cosy feel.

These panels and sleeves are also water-resistant to help keep you dry if the rain starts to fall during your round.

A two-way zipper on both the jacket and vest give it a customizable fit while providing better mobility in the swing for every individual.



So, when the temperatures start to drop over the course of the next few months you might want to think about investing in one of these excellent garments if you plan on continuing to play your best golf.

Available: Now

Prices: Men’s –Jacket £129.95, Vest £109.95 Women’s – Jacket £109.95, Women’s £89.95