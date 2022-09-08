search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFancy owning Tiger Woods' signed putter? Here’s your chance

Gear

Fancy owning Tiger Woods' signed putter? Here’s your chance

By James Tait02 September, 2022
Tiger Woods Golf memorabilia Tiger Tracker Golf history Scotty Cameron Gear
Tiger Woods Putter Auction

If you want to own a piece of golfing history, now’s your chance – but you’ll need a few bob going spare. 

A signed putter owned by Tiger Woods has gone up for auction, and is expected to fetch more than $1million. 

Having been listed with Golden Age Auctions on Wednesday with bids opening at $5,000, it’s already fetching nearly 12 times that – $87,250 to be exact - with 16 days left to go. 

• Titleist celebrate record year

That means the Scotty Cameron Newport II, which dates back to 2005, is on track to become one of the most expensive pieces of sporting memorabilia ever sold. 

Tigers Putter 2

Unlike Woods’ “Tiger Slam” irons, which were sold earlier this year, this putter wasn’t actually used for any of his major victories. That particular club is still safely stowed away deep in the Woods mansion. 

• Pro makes ace - then gets DQd

Instead, it served as a backup. Cameron himself revealed he produced one or two spare putters for Woods every year, but although the 15-time major winner used them for testing or practice, he would only ever use his trusty gamer in tournament rounds. 

This isn’t the first time one of Tiger’s backup putters have gone to auction. A year ago, a similar club fetched a price of $393,000. 

To have a look at the putter - or place a bid - click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Golf memorabilia

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - Golf history

Related Articles - Scotty Cameron

Related Articles - Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

DP World Tour issues BMW PGA Championship update
BMW PGA Championship: Play suspended following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II: Golf pays tribute to late monarch
Ryder Cup stars issue rallying call ahead of PGA Cup
WATCH: Ian Poulter booed on first tee at Wentworth

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow