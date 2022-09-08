Fancy owning Tiger Woods' signed putter? Here’s your chance

If you want to own a piece of golfing history, now’s your chance – but you’ll need a few bob going spare.

A signed putter owned by Tiger Woods has gone up for auction, and is expected to fetch more than $1million.

Having been listed with Golden Age Auctions on Wednesday with bids opening at $5,000, it’s already fetching nearly 12 times that – $87,250 to be exact - with 16 days left to go.

That means the Scotty Cameron Newport II, which dates back to 2005, is on track to become one of the most expensive pieces of sporting memorabilia ever sold.

Unlike Woods’ “Tiger Slam” irons, which were sold earlier this year, this putter wasn’t actually used for any of his major victories. That particular club is still safely stowed away deep in the Woods mansion.

Instead, it served as a backup. Cameron himself revealed he produced one or two spare putters for Woods every year, but although the 15-time major winner used them for testing or practice, he would only ever use his trusty gamer in tournament rounds.

This isn’t the first time one of Tiger’s backup putters have gone to auction. A year ago, a similar club fetched a price of $393,000.

To have a look at the putter - or place a bid - click here.