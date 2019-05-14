Feast your eyes on Rickie and Bryson's PGA Championship Puma gear

Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland will be dressed in the latest PUMA GOLF gear each day at the PGA Championship as they prepare to tee it up at Bethpage State Park’s iconic & challenging Black Course.
With the infamous WARNING sign in mind, that golfers encounter heading to the first tee, PUMA designers created a Limited-Edition WARNING Pack that Rickie will wear during the first two rounds of the Championship.
The Pack includes a Limited-Edition pair of IGNITE PROADAPT’s, Rickie’s go-to shoe on course, in a bold jet black and bright fuchsia colorway, with the warning icon infused throughout. The sockliner features a custom warning sign that reads, “the IGNITE PROADAPT is an Extremely Advanced Golf Spike which we Recommend Only for Highly Skilled Golfers.”
Rickie & Bryson will both use a custom COBRA x Vessel Tour Staff Bag during the week, tying back to the rest of the WARNING Pack.
Gary will continue to sport the Red, White & Blue, donning pieces from PUMA’s Volition America Collection, benefitting the Folds of Honor Foundation.
Rickie’s scripting
Thursday: Faraday Polo–black/fuchsia
Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants – fuchsia
LE WARNING PROADAPT
COBRA Crown C Cap
Friday: Nineties Polo – black/fuchsia
PUMA Patch Cap
Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants – black
LE WARNING PROADAPT
Saturday: Grill to Green - fuchsia
Modern Break Pant
IGNITE PROADAPT
COBRA Retro Cap
Sunday: Nineties Polo – orange
Jackpot 5 Pocket Pant – orange
PUMA Patch Cap
IGNITE PROADAPT
Bryson’s scripting
Thursday: Bonded Colorblock Polo – surf the web
Jackpot Pant – black
Tour Driver Cap – black
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather–black
Friday:Breezer Shirt – Black
Jackpot Pant – black
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – black
Saturday: Rotation Stripe Polo – fuchsia
Jackpot Pant – white
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white
Sunday: Grill to Green Polo – peacoat
Jackpot Pant – bright white
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white
Gary’s scripting
Thursday: Grill to Green – peacoat
Jackpot Pants – white
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white
Friday: Rotation Polo – high risk red
Jackpot Pants – peacoat
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white
Saturday: Volition Signature Polo - red
Jackpot Pants – quarry
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white
Sunday: Volition CK6 Flag Polo – quiet shade
Jackpot Pants – white
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white