Feast your eyes on Rickie and Bryson's PGA Championship Puma gear

Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland will be dressed in the latest PUMA GOLF gear each day at the PGA Championship as they prepare to tee it up at Bethpage State Park’s iconic & challenging Black Course.



With the infamous WARNING sign in mind, that golfers encounter heading to the first tee, PUMA designers created a Limited-Edition WARNING Pack that Rickie will wear during the first two rounds of the Championship.

The Pack includes a Limited-Edition pair of IGNITE PROADAPT’s, Rickie’s go-to shoe on course, in a bold jet black and bright fuchsia colorway, with the warning icon infused throughout. The sockliner features a custom warning sign that reads, “the IGNITE PROADAPT is an Extremely Advanced Golf Spike which we Recommend Only for Highly Skilled Golfers.”



Rickie & Bryson will both use a custom COBRA x Vessel Tour Staff Bag during the week, tying back to the rest of the WARNING Pack.

Gary will continue to sport the Red, White & Blue, donning pieces from PUMA’s Volition America Collection, benefitting the Folds of Honor Foundation.

Rickie’s scripting

Thursday: Faraday Polo–black/fuchsia

Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants – fuchsia

LE WARNING PROADAPT

COBRA Crown C Cap

Friday: Nineties Polo – black/fuchsia

PUMA Patch Cap

Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants – black

LE WARNING PROADAPT



Saturday: Grill to Green - fuchsia

Modern Break Pant

IGNITE PROADAPT

COBRA Retro Cap

Sunday: Nineties Polo – orange

Jackpot 5 Pocket Pant – orange

PUMA Patch Cap

IGNITE PROADAPT

Bryson’s scripting

Thursday: Bonded Colorblock Polo – surf the web

Jackpot Pant – black

Tour Driver Cap – black

IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather–black

Friday:Breezer Shirt – Black

Jackpot Pant – black

IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – black



Saturday: Rotation Stripe Polo – fuchsia

Jackpot Pant – white

IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white

Sunday: Grill to Green Polo – peacoat

Jackpot Pant – bright white

IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white

Gary’s scripting

Thursday: Grill to Green – peacoat

Jackpot Pants – white

IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white

Friday: Rotation Polo – high risk red

Jackpot Pants – peacoat

IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white



Saturday: Volition Signature Polo - red

Jackpot Pants – quarry

IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white

Sunday: Volition CK6 Flag Polo – quiet shade

Jackpot Pants – white

IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white

