Gear

Feast your eyes on Rickie and Bryson's PGA Championship Puma gear

By David Cunninghame14 May, 2019
Puma Puma Golf Cobra Puma Warning Pack PGA Championship Bethpage Rickie Fowler Bryson DeChambeau Gary Woodland Puma PWRADAPT Puma PROADAPT Apparel
Fowler Pga

Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland will be dressed in the latest PUMA GOLF gear each day at the PGA Championship as they prepare to tee it up at Bethpage State Park’s iconic & challenging Black Course.

With the infamous WARNING sign in mind, that golfers encounter heading to the first tee, PUMA designers created a Limited-Edition WARNING Pack that Rickie will wear during the first two rounds of the Championship.

Puma Warning Pga

The Pack includes a Limited-Edition pair of IGNITE PROADAPT’s, Rickie’s go-to shoe on course, in a bold jet black and bright fuchsia colorway, with the warning icon infused throughout. The sockliner features a custom warning sign that reads, “the IGNITE PROADAPT is an Extremely Advanced Golf Spike which we Recommend Only for Highly Skilled Golfers.”

• PUMA unveils PGA Championship Warning Pack

Rickie & Bryson will both use a custom COBRA x Vessel Tour Staff Bag during the week, tying back to the rest of the WARNING Pack.

Puma Warning Pack 1

We have teamed up with COBRA/PUMA GOLF to give you the chance to win one of these limited edition WARNING packs. Click here for your chance to win.

Gary will continue to sport the Red, White & Blue, donning pieces from PUMA’s Volition America Collection, benefitting the Folds of Honor Foundation.

Rickie Pga 2

Rickie’s scripting

Thursday: Faraday Polo–black/fuchsia  
Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants – fuchsia  
LE WARNING PROADAPT  
COBRA Crown C Cap

Friday: Nineties Polo – black/fuchsia 
PUMA Patch Cap  
Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants – black  
LE WARNING PROADAPT

• Rickie Fowler: Golf's fashion trailblazer through the years

Saturday: Grill to Green - fuchsia  
Modern Break Pant  
IGNITE PROADAPT  
COBRA Retro Cap

Sunday: Nineties Polo – orange  
Jackpot 5 Pocket Pant – orange  
PUMA Patch Cap  
IGNITE PROADAPT 

Bryson Pga

Bryson’s scripting

Thursday: Bonded Colorblock Polo – surf the web 
Jackpot Pant – black  
Tour Driver Cap – black  
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather–black

Friday:Breezer Shirt – Black 
Jackpot Pant – black  
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – black

• Puma Golf reveals 2019 spikeless footwear range

Saturday:  Rotation Stripe Polo – fuchsia  
Jackpot Pant – white  
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white

Sunday: Grill to Green Polo – peacoat  
Jackpot Pant – bright white
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white

Woodland Pga

Gary’s scripting

Thursday: Grill to Green – peacoat  
Jackpot Pants – white  
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white

Friday: Rotation Polo – high risk red  
Jackpot Pants – peacoat  
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white

• PUMA Golf introduces new IGNITE PROADAPT footwear

Saturday: Volition Signature Polo - red  
Jackpot Pants – quarry  
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white

Sunday: Volition CK6 Flag Polo – quiet shade  
Jackpot Pants – white  
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white

