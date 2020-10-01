search
Feast your eyes on SkyCaddie's premium LX5C Ceramic Watch

Gear

Feast your eyes on SkyCaddie’s premium LX5C Ceramic Watch

By David Cunninghame23 September, 2020
SkyCaddie SkyCaddie LX5C GPS watches DMDs
Lx5 C 1

Meet the new SkyCaddie LX5C (Ceramic) GPS Smart Watch.

Joining the award-winning 2020 SkyCaddie GPS family is the new LX5C with ceramic bezel GPS Smart Watch.

The scratch-resistant, hard-wearing LX5C ceramic bezel holds its colour practically forever, and retains that ‘new’ look far longer than a traditional bezel – as seen by the recent trend towards ceramic materials in the luxury watch market.

The stylish LX5C – which has identical functionality to the LX5 – is the closest thing to having one of SkyCaddie’s high-performance SX400 and SX500 rangefinders on your wrist. 

Lx5 C 2

Both LX5 models pack the brand’s comprehensive ground-mapped course data into the a brilliant wearable HD colour touch screen that is 1.39 inches.

They both contain next-generation technology including powerful and popular features which are exclusive to SkyCaddie, such as HoleVue and IntelliGreen Pro in high definition.

“The LX5C is the most powerful and attractive GPS rangefinder golf has ever seen,” said James Holmes, SkyCaddie General Manager UK & Europe.

He continued, “adding the ceramic bezel adds yet more desirability to what was already golf’s most-praised smart watch of 2020.It looks fabulous both on and off the golf course, but the LX5C is about way more than just good looks. Both versions of the LX5 exist to save you shots on the golf course, more than any other golf watch, pure and simple.”

Available: Now
Price: £349.95 (including a three-year premium Worldwide Membership)

