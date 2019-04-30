Feast your eyes on these incredibly expensive Bentley golf clubs

To celebrate 100 years of Bentley, the brand's Golf division has released its Centenary collection of golf clubs.

Now we all know that a new Bentley doesn’t come cheap and the same can be said for these golf clubs.



100 serialised sets have been produced, all complete with a limited edition bag and headcovers.

Bentley says the collection has been inspired by the brand’s long heritage, with a simple yet striking design that is focused on a very visible and defining haunch line that is seen throughout the set.



The use of diamond knurling, meanwhile, can be found on the grip and the wheel centre caps from the Le Mans car are prevalent on both the wood heads and grip end caps.

The clubs have been constructed using a technical mix of stainless steel, carbon fibre (with centenary gold thread), titanium, elastomer and aluminium, with Bentley promising the kind of high performance you would expect from one of its sports car.



The set consists of:

• Centenary Driver

• Centenary Fairway Wood

• Centenary Utility

• Centenary Hybrid



• Centenary Irons (5-AW, graphite shaft)

• Centenary 52˚& 58˚ wedges (graphite shaft)

• Centenary Putter



• Centenary Bag

The big question you will all be asking though is how much does this super premium set cost?

The answer is a whopping £12,000.



Did you really expect anything else for a set of limited edition golf clubs from the luxury car manufacturer.