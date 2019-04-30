search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFeast your eyes on these incredibly expensive Bentley golf clubs

Gear

Feast your eyes on these incredibly expensive Bentley golf clubs

By David Cunninghame25 April, 2019
Bentley Bentley Golf Drivers Fairway Woods Irons Wedges Putters New Gear Bentley Golf Centenary
Bentley 1

To celebrate 100 years of Bentley, the brand's Golf division has released its Centenary collection of golf clubs.

Now we all know that a new Bentley doesn’t come cheap and the same can be said for these golf clubs.

100 serialised sets have been produced, all complete with a limited edition bag and headcovers.

Bentley 2

Bentley says the collection has been inspired by the brand’s long heritage, with a simple yet striking design that is focused on a very visible and defining haunch line that is seen throughout the set.

• Ernie Els pens deal with Puma

The use of diamond knurling, meanwhile, can be found on the grip and the wheel centre caps from the Le Mans car are prevalent on both the wood heads and grip end caps.

Bentley 3

The clubs have been constructed using a technical mix of stainless steel, carbon fibre (with centenary gold thread), titanium, elastomer and aluminium, with Bentley promising the kind of high performance you would expect from one of its sports car.

• Callaway Epic Mission - Your chance to become a better golfer!

Bentley 4

The set consists of:

• Centenary Driver  

• Centenary Fairway Wood

• Centenary Utility  

• Centenary Hybrid

• Centenary Irons (5-AW, graphite shaft)

• Centenary 52˚& 58˚ wedges (graphite shaft)

• Centenary Putter

• Centenary Bag

The big question you will all be asking though is how much does this super premium set cost?

Bentley 5

The answer is a whopping £12,000.

• WATCH: 500 balls, 1 day, 1 hole-in-one challenge

Did you really expect anything else for a set of limited edition golf clubs from the luxury car manufacturer.

Related Articles - Bentley

Related Articles - Bentley Golf

Related Articles - Drivers

Related Articles - Fairway Woods

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - Wedges

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - New Gear

Golf News

Price fears for future of world's most famous courses
Tiger Woods to receive honour from Donald Trump on Monday
World's oldest scorecard sells for HUGE sum in Edinburgh
A peek inside 171 of bunkered
American star confirms he'll play Scottish Open

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help you stop topping the golf ball
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Don’t shorten your backswing
Watch
play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow