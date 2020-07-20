search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFeast your eyes on these Jack Nicklaus irons by Miura

Gear

Feast your eyes on these Jack Nicklaus irons by Miura

By bunkered.co.uk19 July, 2020
Jack Nicklaus Miura Nicklaus-Miura Commemorative Irons Irons Golf Equipment New Gear Katsuhiro Miura Gear
Jack Nicklaus Miura Commemorative Irons

What do you get when you combine legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus with legendary club-maker Katushiro Miura?

Simple.

Irons you can either put in your bag and take to the course, or mount on your wall and gaze at lovingly.

Say hello to the truly gorgeous, frankly delicious Nicklaus-Miura Commemorative irons.

According to the acclaimed Japanese equipment brand, these artisan irons “combine Jack’s club-design ideas developed over his lifetime in conjunction with Katsuhiro’s 60-year pursuit of club-making perfection”.

• Miura unveils long-awaited TC-201 irons

• The watch that will help you shoot low scores

Nicklaus and Miura reportedly first met in 2014 when the 18-time major winner visited the company’s factory in Himeji, Japan.

On that day, a firm friendship was forged – much like the irons that would soon follow.

“I’ve spent decades designing golf equipment, and I cherish the painstaking craftsmanship that goes into enhancing the tools of my trade,” said Nicklaus. 

“The Miura family and I share this passion for doing everything the right way and leaving no detail overlooked, and we have worked closely in this collaboration to highlight the superior subtleties of Miura forged steel.”

• Jack Nicklaus wins The Open For The Ages

The Nicklaus-Miura Commemorative irons have been crafted to “build a modern version of the iconic Nicklaus blade”.

The Miura website explains: “Nicklaus preferred uniform offset through his set of irons, since that consistency helped him deliver the ball flight and performance he wanted.

• How to hit the ball straighter in 2 MINUTES!

“Additionally, subtle grinding in the neck of the club enabled Miura-san to give Nicklaus his preferred ‘look’ and resulting confidence at address. This grinding delivers more ‘effective offset’ without increasing the measured offset Jack preferred.”

The Nicklaus-Miura Commemorative irons are available in 3-PW sets, customised with Jack’s specs, and start from $2,750.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jack Nicklaus

Related Articles - Miura

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - Golf Equipment

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Birdie blitz blasts David Law into British Masters lead
Want a personalised video message from a tour pro? Here's how...
The R&A pledges financial support for renowned Faldo Series
History made at Dumbarnie Links... just weeks after opening!
New-look Eddie Pepperell feels "amazing" after lockdown diet

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow