Feast your eyes on the luxurious Motocaddy M-TECH

This is a ‘luxury compact-folding’ trolley from the top-selling powered trolley brand and heads up the M-Series range thanks to some serious spec.



It combines superior performance, striking design and luxury finishes to produce the ultimate in golf club transportation.



Available in a limited quantity, the premium M-TECH model heads up the award-winning, compact-folding M-Series range and features a super-lightweight high capacity 36+ M-TECH Lithium battery and next generation, high power 28V electronics.

“The M-TECH signals the latest generation of Motocaddy trolley design. We’ve worked tirelessly with our designers in combining premium feel and luxury touches with the tried and tested performance benefits the brand is known for,” said Oliver Churcher, Motocaddy Marketing Manager



The luxury finishes include hand-stitched genuine leather handle grips alongside a sunlight friendly, full colour LCD screen, plus polished chrome detailing, carbon-fibre styling and exclusive M-TECH all terrain tyres with the Motocaddy logo proudly featured on the tread.

Bursting with game-enhancing functions, the compact-folding M-TECH includes Automatic Downhill Control and an electronic parking brake, ideal for those of you who play on undulating courses, plus the world's simplest compact folding system and space-saving inverted wheels to help achieve a significantly reduced folded footprint – first seen on the M-Series models launched last year.



The brand’s exclusive EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system, which removes the need for a lower bag strap is also included.

The RRP for this premium bit of kit is £1199.99.

A pretty penny, but Motocaddy understand that the M-TECH is reserved for those of you in search of absolute luxury.



“We’re confident the M-TECH will be a huge success. It ticks all the boxes for the golfer who wants a premium product that not only looks stunning out on the course, but also includes a host of performance-enhancing features to allow them to enjoy their game and play their best,” added Churcher.

Other standout features include three distance measurements (Drive, Round and Life); a USB charging port; Adjustable Distance Control (up to 60-yards); a CartLock security pin code; Advanced battery meter; a clock and round timer; a simple, fully-adjustable handle height, plus nine speed settings, which allows the trolley to move at the perfect walking pace.

Available: August

Price: £1199.99 (3-year trolley warranty, 5-year battery warranty).