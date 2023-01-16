FIRST LOOK: Cobra AEROJET drivers

The Cobra AEROJET drivers are here and ready for lift-off.

Replacing the hugely popular LTDx, AEROJET offers new aerodynamic shaping, PWR-BRIDGE weighting and a PWRSHELL H.O.T face to increase club speed, ball speed and forgiveness.

“The aerodynamic package in the new AEROJET family of drivers is our most advanced to date,” says Cobra.

“We continue to balance the aggressive streamlining with optimum mass and resilience properties to give players maximum clubhead speed and ball launch characteristics for increased distance.”

Let’s take a look at what that means for this impressive looking range of drivers...

Cobra AEROJET LS driver

The AEROJET LS has the most aggressive aerodynamicd in a 457cc head.

The new shaping allows for less drag, which is going to increase your clubhead speed, whilst the PWR-BRIDGE weighting sits behind the face in low-forward position for higher launch.

PWRSHELL H.O.T increases speed and launch with its 15 individual hot spots, with the light carbon crown and chassis allowing weight to be saved and redistributed, optimising MOI and CG.

With more speed than its predecessor and lower spin, Cobra says this driver is roughly four yards longer than the LTDx LS.

• REVIEW: The new Cobra AEROJET could be the fastest driver



Cobra AEROJET MAX driver

The AEROJET MAX is sleek in shape and has similar aerodynamic properties as the LTDx.

Like the AEROJET and AEROJET LS, it features PWR-BRIDGE weighting, PWRSHELL H.O.T face and a carbon crown and chassis. The 460cc head is finished in a satin black body and raw carbon fibre gloss, making it pleasing on the eye at address.

Cobra says the LTD MAX is 2.4 yards longer than the previous model and offers eight yards more draw bias - ideal if you have a left-to-right ball flight.

Cobra AEROJET driver

Like all the drivers in Cobra's new range, the standard AEROJET features PWR-BRIDGE weighting which supports the face for maximum ball speeds.

The PWRSHELL H.O.T Face offers the 15 points giving maximum speed across the face with a bigger sweet spot for optimal launch. The improved aerodynamics are in line with the similar shape of the LTDx LS, adding more speed.

The light carbon chassis and crown allows for more forward CG (i.e. more ball speed). Cobra says the AEROJET will give you 1.3mph faster ball speed compared to the LTDx and is, on average, 2.6 yards longer.

All three drivers feature adjustability in the hosel and different weighting options to dial-in the optimal launch and desired shot shape.

Available: February 10, 2023

RRP: £425