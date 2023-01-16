search
FIRST LOOK: Cobra AEROJET fairways

Gear

FIRST LOOK: Cobra AEROJET fairways

By James Tait09 January, 2023
Cobra Cobra AEROJET fairways Fairway Woods New Gear Equipment
Aero Jet Fairways Family Fbs

Cobra has introduced its new fairway woods and, just like the drivers, you can expect some serious speed.

The Cobra fairway metals go hand in hand with the AEROJET drivers as they, too, maximise both speed and distance.

They feature the new PWR-BRIDGE weighting, PWRSHELL insert, H.O.T. FACE, and carbon fibre crown technologies.

In the fairways, the R&D team moved the CG forward for more speed and lower spin and created a more flexible face and sole area to maximise ball speed and distance.  

Let’s see how this new tech looks in each of the three new fairway models...

Cobra Aerojet Ls Fairway Fbs

Cobra AEROJET LS 

The LS is, as the initials suggest, the low spinning fairway model and is designed for players with faster swing speeds.

It uses forward weighting to produce a lower, more penetrating flight. PWR-BRIDGE weighting and PWRSHELL H.O.T. FACE maximise energy transfer through a low and forward CG for a more flexible face and sole area. 

A lightweight carbon crown saves weight that can be shifted low and forward for more playability. An adjustable weighting system features two forward weight ports with 12g and 3g weights that can be positioned in the heel or toe to fine-tune fade bias.  

• FIRST LOOK: Cobra AEROJET drivers

Cobra Aerojet Fairway Fbs

Cobra AEROJET 

This model is aimed at the majority of players looking for easy launch, long distance and forgiveness.

A 12g fixed weight is positioned in the rear of the sole for added forgiveness and high launch, while the PWR-BRIDGE and PWRSHELL H.O.T. FACE Technology provide faster ball speed through a low, forward CG and a more flexible face and sole structure.

A lightweight carbon crown further contributes to the low CG by removing weight from the upper portion of the clubhead.  

Cobra Aerojet Max Fairways Fbs

Cobra AEROJET MAX 

Cobra's most forgiving fairway combines the fast and forgiving performance of the standard AEROJET model with additional launch and draw bias.

An adjustable weight system features 12g and 3g weights that can be positioned in the back or the heel of the sole to fine tune between forgiveness and draw.

PWR-BRIDGE weighting and PWRSHELL H.O.T. FACE Technology again deliver the fastest ball speed possible using low and forward weighting and an optimised variable thickness face design, while a carbon crown helps lower the CG location for higher launch. 

--

Available: February 10, 2023 

RRP: £269  

