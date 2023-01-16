search
FIRST LOOK: Cobra AEROJET hybrids

Gear

FIRST LOOK: Cobra AEROJET hybrids

By James Tait09 January, 2023
Cobra AEROJET Hybrids
Hybrids Family Fbs

When it comes to longer irons, it can sometimes be a struggle to get the most out of them, especially on mishits.

That's where the Cobra AEROJET hybrids come in.

They continue with the same technologies that has been introduced to the drivers and fairways, including PWR-BRIDGE and the PWRSHELL H.O.T Face. 


The PWR-BRIDGE is a 43g suspended weighting that sits behind the face to support the face when flexing, which promotes faster ball speeds and low spin.

With the CG weight low and forward, this also improves MOI and produces a higher flight, making it easier to launch. 


• FIRST LOOK: Cobra AEROJET drivers

Cobra Aerojet Hybrid Face Fbs

PWRSHELL H.O.T. Face is a fully forged face with a longer flange design with optimised thicknesses and increased CT, improving speeds around the center. 

The reduced stiffness at the bottom of the face allows for more flexing to improve ball speed on those low-on-the-face strikes.

This works in harmony with PWR-BRIDGE to deliver explosive speed, particularly on mishits.   

• REVIEW: The new Cobra AEROJET could be the fastest driver

Aerojet Hybrid Hero Fbs

The shaping of the hybrid has also been changed, with the crown having a more rounded shaped for better aerodynamics, a lower heel and a slightly raised AFT. 

The AEROJET ONE Length hybrid is designed in a shorter set-up (37.25 inches) that complements the ONE Length irons in a combo set but is also favoured by many non-ONE Length players for its high launch and forgiving performance.  

Available: February 10, 2023  

RRP: £219 

