FIRST LOOK: Cobra KING TOUR, CB and MB irons

The Cobra KING family of irons has arrived and boast a five-step forging process to deliver an unmatched softer feel.

Cobra craft the three new models from 1025 carbon steel which follows a five step forging process compared to a four step process which other forged irons follow. Once completed each clubhead is polished and made ready for the faces and grooves to be precision milled using a CNC (Computer Numerical Controlled) machine.

“The five-step forging process is critical to both the feel produced at impact by each of our new KING irons as well the consistency of performance,” said Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D for Cobra Golf.

“Players who desire the feel of forged want a soft sensation at impact rather than one that’s overly crisp, and our process delivers the desired sensation. But forgings can also be lacking in consistency due to the challenges involved in the forging process, all of which we’ve improved on by creating forged irons with superior precision from clubhead to clubhead. Players who favour forged irons now have the option to enjoy all the benefits of a forging with the consistency normally associated with cast products.”

The KING Tour irons

Using the new forging process the KING Tour irons feature softer feel, enhanced distance and forgiveness. They feature an aluminium medallion, and a TPU insert in the back cavity which both damp vibration for a more pleasing sound and feel at impact. The back cavity of each iron allows weight to be repositioned from high centre to lower centre and heel and toe areas of the clubhead, creating better launch and more forgiveness on off-centre hits.

The updated Tour shape also features a slightly shortened compact blade length than the previous KING Tour irons to inspire improved control and workability. The TOUR model also features two-degree stronger lofts than the CB & MB irons to produce more explosive distance off the face.

The KING CB/MB irons

The CB and MB feature the he most compact shapes in the KING line-up. They are aimed at lower handicappers looking for thinner toplines, minimal offset for control, thinner soles for precise turf interaction, and shorter blade lengths for enhanced shot-shaping ability.

Due to the precision of the 5-step forging process, the CB and MB irons feature perfectly centered CG locations without the need for added tungsten to manipulate the CG. The CB irons, having a more forgiving cavity back shape with slightly more offset, and the traditional MB muscle back offer players a variety of customisable set configurations to fit their gapping and aesthetic preferences.

Available: February 3, 2023

RRP: £1099 The KING Tour (7-piece set)

RRP: £999 CB and MB (7-piece set)