FIRST LOOK: FootJoy introduce carbon into HyperFlex shoe

Building on the success of the HyperFlex range FootJoy bring an all new HyperFlex and HyperFlex Carbon shoes.

Now we have seen Carbon in the latest drivers but what does this do in a shoe.

“The new HyperFlex and HyperFlex Carbon offer Tour-proven enhancements within the athletic silo, delivering unquestioned innovation, comfort, stability and a visual design aesthetic that celebrates performance technology for the golfer athlete. This product will excite current HyperFlex wearers and those looking to add more power to their game.” said Patrick Trubiano, Director of Product Management, FJ Footwear.

What you can expect from the new HyperFlex is comfort, support and stability. This come is the form of the OptiFlex outsole design which promotes stability where you need it the most in the golf swing.

If you want even more stability and comfort, the all-new HyperFlex Carbon shoe features a moulded carbon fibre power plate that delivers Tour-level stability and performance. Which gives you that additional underfoot cushioning with an OrthoLite Impressions FitBed.

The Power Stabiliser outsole harnesses lateral movement through the swing, providing a solid foundation. The ThermoPlastic saddle strap wraps the foot to provide additional lateral and medial support and control throughout the golf swing so you will have the ultimate support.

You also have FootJoy’s popular StratoFoam cushioning, which delivers comfort and support specific to the golf swing. With a midsole design providing the perfect blend of cushioning which absorbs shock waves while maximising energy return to reduce foot fatigue.

There have been a number of tour players that have already put the shoe in play including Rafa Cabrera Bello and Sahith Theegala.

Available: March 1, 2023



Mens: HYPERFLEX

RRP: £159.99 Laced-White/Blue, Black, Grey

RRP: £184.99 BOA-White, Navy

HYPERFLEX CARBON

RRP: £189.99 -White/Pink, Black

Women’s: HYPERFLEX

RRP: £159.99 Laced White/Purple, Pink/White