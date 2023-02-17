FIRST LOOK: Fujikura first iron shaft powered by VeleCore

Fujikura have had huge success with the Ventus shafts in the woods and have integrated that technology in to the AXIOM iron shaft.

The Fujikura Ventus shafts have been the No.1 metal wood shaft for the last two years, have been gamed by the world's best players and continue to be Fujikura’s best-selling shaft. The AXIOM iron shaft features the same Velecore properties seen in the Ventus and Ventus TR which delivers the same stability and consistency.

“When we set out to create an iron shaft that would feature our flagship technology, it needed to meet very demanding and specific criteria for us to call it a success. Not only did it need to provide golfers the same exceptional benefits they’ve experienced with other VeloCore-powered products, but also give players the unique and iron-specific performance attributes that will truly enhance their critical scoring shots,” says Spencer Reynolds, Fujikura’s product and brand manager.

The AXIOM shaft has gone through extensive player testing and analysis so that it delivers the same VeloCore experience in the iron shafts as it does in the Ventus shafts. This is hugely beneficial as it helps increase ball speeds, improves consistency in striking and tightens dispersion, which gives you amazing control.

A key feature to the all-new AXIOM shaft is it comes in three parallel shaft lengths, a long length for 2-4 irons, mid length for 5-7 iron and short length for 8-PW. By doing this it eliminates the need for shaft tipping and delivers consistency weight and in performance through all shafts.

Offering three different shaft weights the AXIOM comes in a variety of flexes to fit a wide range of players and is designed for golfers seeking to maximise their iron performance.

Available: March 2023

RRP: $125, 125 gram – X-Stiff

RRP: $115, 105 gram – Stiff; X-Stiff

RRP: $105, 75 gram – R2; Regular; Stiff