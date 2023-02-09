search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGearFIRST LOOK: Galvin Green 2023 Part One collection

Gear

FIRST LOOK: Galvin Green 2023 Part One collection

By James Tait02 February, 2023
Galvin Green Galvin Green Part One Collection Galvin Green 2023 Apparel New Release New Gear
Alister L G130277 3 Z3 A3277

Galvin Green has launched new vibrant colour combinations and sustainable fabrics in their new 2023 Part One collection. 

The new collection features all new GORE-TEX jackets in the men’s and women’s collections along with new offerings in Paclite, half zips and women's leggings. 

“To achieve top performance, a golfer must feel comfortable and enjoy the experience of wearing the most suitable clothing for every eventuality on the golf course and our latest range delivers on every level,” said designer Batur Raza Muhammad. 

“Our never compromise approach to using a multitude of technical fabrics, coupled with super stylish prints and bright designs, really makes a difference. Customers can also have peace of mind in knowing that so much of our collection uses bluesign approved fabrics, as we take a fully transparent approach to sustainable manufacturing. The ‘Green’ in Galvin Green resonates more than ever in this collection with the best quality and most durable golf clothing that money can buy.”  

• FIRST LOOK: The new 2023 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x

Dexter L G134136 3 Z1 A0988

The Men's Collection

The Men’s collection has so much choice, new GORE-TEX jacket in the ALISTER is designed to deliver all-weather performance. Manufactured using sustainable materials, the waterproof and windproof jacket incorporates extremely breathable C-knit fabric with slide and glide technology for incredible freedom of movement in the swing.  

• REVIEW: The new Cobra AEROJET could be the fastest driver

The collection also features a variety of offerings in Paclite jackets like the ARMSTRONG which come in as many as seven different colourways, whilst the mesh-lined ALBERT jacket comes in five. The LAWRENCE half-zip is also a new addition in the popular INTERFACE-1  jacket range offering windproof and water repellency, whilst maintaining excellent breathability. With so much choice from GORE-TEX jacket to VENTIL8 ranges you really are spoiled for choice. 

Ally L G220061 3 Z3 A7421

The Women's Collection 

Headlining the women's collection is the newGORE-TEX jacket ALLY. Manufactured using sustainable fabric, the 100% waterproof and windproof jacket features Paclite Stretch technology and shaped sleeves. You also have a water-repellent jacket LARISSA added to the range offering breathability and is constructed using bluesign, perfect for colder days. 

NICCI leggings are a welcome addition to the VENTIL8 PLUS range and offer a distinctively different look that can be worn both on and off the course in equal measure. Providing the opportunity for bold and distinctive pairings in the leading VENTIL8 PLUS range is the stylish and highly breathable MALENA shirt and MABEL skort combination. 

Available: February 2, 2023

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Galvin Green

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - New Release

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

One year from his first win, Scottie Scheffler says life hasn’t changed
Rory McIlroy: Am I the best player in the world right now? Yes.
Former Masters champ confirms final appearance in 2023
Tiger Woods building brand-new 8,000-YARD golf course
Justin Rose reveals "non-negotiable" that made him reject LIV Golf

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow