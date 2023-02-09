FIRST LOOK: Galvin Green 2023 Part One collection

Galvin Green has launched new vibrant colour combinations and sustainable fabrics in their new 2023 Part One collection.

The new collection features all new GORE-TEX jackets in the men’s and women’s collections along with new offerings in Paclite, half zips and women's leggings.

“To achieve top performance, a golfer must feel comfortable and enjoy the experience of wearing the most suitable clothing for every eventuality on the golf course and our latest range delivers on every level,” said designer Batur Raza Muhammad.

“Our never compromise approach to using a multitude of technical fabrics, coupled with super stylish prints and bright designs, really makes a difference. Customers can also have peace of mind in knowing that so much of our collection uses bluesign approved fabrics, as we take a fully transparent approach to sustainable manufacturing. The ‘Green’ in Galvin Green resonates more than ever in this collection with the best quality and most durable golf clothing that money can buy.”

The Men's Collection

The Men’s collection has so much choice, new GORE-TEX jacket in the ALISTER is designed to deliver all-weather performance. Manufactured using sustainable materials, the waterproof and windproof jacket incorporates extremely breathable C-knit fabric with slide and glide technology for incredible freedom of movement in the swing.

The collection also features a variety of offerings in Paclite jackets like the ARMSTRONG which come in as many as seven different colourways, whilst the mesh-lined ALBERT jacket comes in five. The LAWRENCE half-zip is also a new addition in the popular INTERFACE-1 jacket range offering windproof and water repellency, whilst maintaining excellent breathability. With so much choice from GORE-TEX jacket to VENTIL8 ranges you really are spoiled for choice.

The Women's Collection

Headlining the women's collection is the newGORE-TEX jacket ALLY. Manufactured using sustainable fabric, the 100% waterproof and windproof jacket features Paclite Stretch technology and shaped sleeves. You also have a water-repellent jacket LARISSA added to the range offering breathability and is constructed using bluesign, perfect for colder days.

NICCI leggings are a welcome addition to the VENTIL8 PLUS range and offer a distinctively different look that can be worn both on and off the course in equal measure. Providing the opportunity for bold and distinctive pairings in the leading VENTIL8 PLUS range is the stylish and highly breathable MALENA shirt and MABEL skort combination.

Available: February 2, 2023