Gear

FIRST LOOK: New Callaway Paradym drivers

By James Tait04 January, 2023
Callaway Callaway Paradym Drivers New Gear
Paradym Driver Family Lifestyle

Callaway has released details of its brand new Paradym driver, a first-of-its-kind design which will come in three models.

“This is a complete shift in performance, with a design that radically breaks the trade-off between incredible distance and exceptional forgiveness,” says the brand.

They’re right.

The new models feature the first 360 carbon chassis in modern driver design. This eliminates titanium from the body, with the intention to push weight and stability to the limit.

Let's take a closer look at each of the three models...

Paradym Driver Sole

Callaway Paradym driver 

The Paradym driver provides a refined shape with high MOI and adjustable perimeter weighting. Engineered for players of all skill levels, this club promotes high launch and low spin characteristics along with a neutral ball flight.

Callaway says this model offers the best combination of distance, forgiveness and adjustability. This model includes a 15g sliding weight, allowing players to experience an average of 12 yards of shot shape correction.  

Paradym X Driver Sole

Callaway Paradym X driver 

Paradym X is built for high launch with high MOI, along with a generously stretched profile at address.

This model is best suited for golfers seeking extreme forgiveness and has a slight draw bias. It also includes 5g of rear weighting to increase launch and lower spin for maximum carry distance.  

Paradym Triple Diamond Driver Sole

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver 

The Paradym Triple Diamond has a compact, 450cc shape designed for better players who want to work the ball.

It’s the lowest spinning and lowest launching Paradym driver and has a neutral ball flight. There’s a 14g back weight that can be positioned in the front for lower spin and maximum workability.  

Review: New Callaway Paradym drivers

Paradym Driver 360 Carbon Chassis

Elsewhere in the drivers, a new 360-degree Carbon Chassis promotes unprecedented weight redistribution for maximised distance.

The Triaxial Carbon crown and Forged Carbon sole is 44% lighter than a titanium chassis. This massive weight saving is repositioned for higher MOI and increased forgiveness.

• New Callaway Paradym hybrids

Jailbreak, a hugely popular part of recent Callaway drivers, is still a significant feature but this particular iteration of the tech is new.

“Our new A.I. designed Jailbreak system provides stability in both the horizontal and torsional direction,” says Callaway. “Now, with a 33% lighter weight design, we’ve enhanced stability for faster ball speeds from our industry-leading COR.”  

Paradym Fairway Tech Image Titanium A I Face

The new A.I. face optimisation enhances speed, launch and spin and, crucially, down-range dispersion. Callaway is calling this "the world’s most advanced driver face designed by artificial intelligence”. 

It is also the first driver to utilise Callaway’s industry-leading face cup technology. Engineers have paired the face cup with a powerful, forged titanium face, a combination that provides higher energy transfer to the ball than a standard driver face insert. 

--

Available: February 24
RRP: £599

