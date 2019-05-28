FIRST LOOK! - New Titleist utility irons and TS hybrids

Titleist has given us a sneak peak at its new TS hybrids and U-Series utility irons that will make their tour debuts at this week’s Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour.



Before any Titleist product makes its way into pro shops around the country it must first go through the brand’s ‘tour seeding and validations process.’



• Why Titleist particularly enjoyed the 2019 US PGA Championship

This process, which usually signals the near conclusion of Titleist's rigorous product development cycle, continues to be a critical step in providing golfers with some of the best performing golf clubs in the game.

Earning final validation from the best players in the world ensures that new products are faithful to the Titleist brand promise of innovation, performance, consistency and quality excellence.



• Titleist TS4 driver – FIRST LOOK!

For the time being Titleist is keeping its cards close to its chest with regards to the technology packed into these new long game tools but based on the images released we can make some assumptions on what you can expect.

The first thing to note with the new TS2 and TS3 hybrids is their name, with Titleist dropping the 800 series branding in favour of the incredibly popular TS name.



• REVIEW - How do the 2019 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x perform?



Like their driver and fairway wood counterparts, the TS2 will almost undoubtedly be the higher launching and more forgiving of the two models and will also likely have a slightly larger head shape.

The images also appear to show that both feature Titleist’s SureFit Hosel technology, with the TS3 also apparently housing SureFit CG tech.



• Review: Titleist TS2 and TS3 drivers offer speed that will blow you away

The TS2, meanwhile, looks to have a fixed CG placement.

One feature that is notable by its absence, however, is Titleist’s Active Recoil Channel that has been incorporated in every Titleist hybrid since the 915 range was released.

Now onto the new U500 and U510 utility irons. This new U-Series will likely replace the brand’s incredibly popular 718 T-MB utility options.

Based on images, the U500 appears to have a sleeker profile than the U510 and its wider sole. The U510 will therefore most likely be the higher launching and more forgiving option of the two.



• OLD SCHOOL 1-IRON vs TITLEIST 718 T-MB



There are some clear similarities between the U-Series and the 718 T-MBs they are likely to replace, but also look aesthetically similar to the brand’s recently releases CNCPT-01 irons.

Whether the U-Series leverages any of the same technology incorporated into the super-premium CNCPT line remains to be seen.



• Titleist reveals super-premium CNCPT irons

What we can assume, however, is that both will have a hollow-body construction, with lots of Tungsten weighting incorporated into the design to boost forgiveness levels and a highly flexible face to deliver heaps of ball speed.

For more information on the clubs as we get it – as well as info and reviews of all of the latest gear – stay tuned to bunkered.co.uk