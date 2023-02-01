search
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
FIRST LOOK: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putters

Gear



By James Tait25 January, 2023
Odyssey Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Odyssey putters Putters New Gear
Tri Hot 5 K Family Studio 0127

The Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K has returned with new CG placements in the blade and mallet designs. 

When it comes down to putting it is the most important part of the game and when it comes down to it you want to preform your best and give yourself as many chances to hole those puts. 

Odyssey say “We developed Tri-Hot 5K with an audacious goal, to create a new putter construction for a complete shift in performance. Focusing on blade designs, we’ve moved the CG positioning forward and leveraged new materials in ways that have never been realized in a putter. Stainless steel, tungsten, and 6061 aircraft grade aluminium have all been meticulously crafted to re-invent what a blade can accomplish.

• First look: New Callaway Paradym drivers

Tri Hot 5 K Family Studio 0146

“For our next goal, we wanted to achieve that same goal with mallets. Using our proven Tri-Hot formula, we’ve significantly raised the head’s inertia while also moving the CG forward. The result is a more forgiving and better performing mallet. By applying large amounts of tungsten, we’ve developed an inertia level exceeding 5000 IZZ for incredible forgiveness, all while moving the CG closer to the face.” 

With these improvements to the putters what you will see better, speed control, spin control, speed consistency on off-centre hits and a much tighter downrange dispersion versus conventional blades. 

The putters all feature 303 stainless steel front which reduces the amount of side spin on off-centre hits, delivering a tighter dispersion especially on mis hit putts. The back section of these putters has been milled to an exact shape and weight, helping to keep the CG forward.  

Tri Hot 5 K Family Studio 0161

The improved forgiveness and improved roll come from the tungsten front weights which is, up to 120 grams, behind the face in the toe and heel. The CG is moved forward for improved roll, while also increasing inertia. The White Hot insert is back delivering feel, sound, and performance this is combined with Red Stroke Lab Shaft adding extra stability and consistency. 

Available: February 3, 2023

RRP: £429

