First Look: Odyssey Versa Putters

The Odyssey Versa putters return with its new and improved patented Versa alignment.

When it comes to those shorter putt's alignment is everything. If you're off a degree right or left it can be the difference when saving par or making birdies.

Odyssey say” Many of the best putting minds in the game have told us how critical Versa is to performance, including Tour Pros and world-renowned instructor Phil Kenyon. They know this technology works, and they’ve strongly encouraged us to bring this design to golfers in a reimagined profile. We took their feedback to heart, now our patented Versa alignment is back and better than ever.”

The Versa alignment really helps golfers with their alignment at address and getting the ball rolling on target. The black and white contrast highlights the proper face angle and allows the ball to set off on your desired line, giving you best chance to make more putts.

A classic WhiteHot insert delivers incredible feel, sound, and performance in a two-part urethane insert. To even better the performance of the putter you have the stroke lab shaft which delivers exceptional stability with multi-material construction being that bit stiffer. This will overall give you better consistency and confidence when stepping over those shorter putts.

The range come complete with a variety of blades and mallets with different shapes and toe hangs to suit your stroke.

Available: February 3, 2023

RRP:£279